Ukraine destroys 30/38 Russian missiles as attack kills 33, injures 134

Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko’s Telegram channel reported that as of 15:00, 28 fatalities occurred from Russia’s morning missile assault — 11 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and 17 in Kyiv. The attack also injured 112 people: 62 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, 48 in Kyiv, and 2 in Kyiv Oblast. Over 50 civilian sites, including homes, a business center, and two medical facilities, suffered damage, the minister reported.
As of 17:00, the number of killed by the Russian attack in Kyiv rose to 22, with 72 injured, according to the Emergency Service of Ukraine. The total death toll from the attack now stands at 33, with 134 injuries.
Air defenses downed 30 of 38 missiles
One of Russian missiles hit a residential building in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district, destroying an entire section of the house, according to Klymenko.
Search and rescue operations continue at the sites of destruction.
According to the decision of the Kyiv city authorities, tomorrow, July 9, has been declared a Day of Mourning.
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
One man was killed in the morning Russian missile attack on Dnipro City and 10 more in Kryvyi Rih, according to regional chief Serhii Lysak. As of 14:00, there were 47 injured in Kryvyi Rih, and 12 in the regional capital of Dnipro, according to him.
