Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine destroys 30/38 Russian missiles as attack kills 33, injures 134

As search and rescue operations continue, the Russian missile assault on Ukraine has currently claimed 33 lives and caused 134 injuries. The attacks damaged two hospitals in Kyiv, including a children’s hospital, and affected residential areas. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 30 of 38 missiles.
byYuri Zoria
08/07/2024
2 minute read
Aftermath of Russia’s strike on the Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv on 8 July 2024. Photo: Facebook/NDSL Okhmatdyt.
Ukraine destroys 30/38 Russian missiles as attack kills 33, injures 134

Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko’s Telegram channel reported that as of 15:00, 28 fatalities occurred from Russia’s morning missile assault — 11 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and 17 in Kyiv. The attack also injured 112 people: 62 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, 48 in Kyiv, and 2 in Kyiv Oblast. Over 50 civilian sites, including homes, a business center, and two medical facilities, suffered damage, the minister reported.

As of 17:00, the number of killed by the Russian attack in Kyiv rose to 22, with 72 injured, according to the Emergency Service of Ukraine. The total death toll from the attack now stands at 33, with 134 injuries.

Air defenses downed 30 of 38 missiles

Ukraine’s Air Force Commander, Lt-Gen Mykola Oleshchuk reported that during the morning attack Russian forces launched a total of 38 missiles of various types, of which Ukrainian air defenders destroyed 30:

  • 1 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missile (destroyed);
  • 4 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (3 destroyed);
  • 1 3M22 Zircon cruise missile;
  • 13 Kh-101 cruise missiles (11 destroyed);
  • 14 Kalibr cruise missiles (12 destroyed);
  • 2 Kh-22 cruise missiles;
  • 3 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles (all destroyed).

Damage in Kyiv

The attack damaged two hospitals, the Okmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi District and the Isida clinic in Dniprovskyi district. Okhmatdyt announced a fundraiser to rebuild the hospital.

Russia struck children’s hospital in Kyiv with Kh-101 missile, SBU says

The attack on Okmatdyt killed two workers and injured seven other people, including two children. Meanwhile, the attack on the Isida clinic resulted in four deaths and three injuries, according to Ukraine’s Emergency Service. Later, Suspilne reported that the death toll from the strike on the Isida medical center rose to seven, citing a spokeswoman for the State Emergency Service.

Isida medical center in Kyiv damaged in the RUssian missile attack on the morning of 8 July 2024. Photo: DSNS Kyiv.

One of Russian missiles hit a residential building in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district, destroying an entire section of the house, according to Klymenko.

Search and rescue operations continue at the sites of destruction.

According to the decision of the Kyiv city authorities, tomorrow, July 9, has been declared a Day of Mourning.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

One man was killed in the morning Russian missile attack on Dnipro City and 10 more in Kryvyi Rih, according to regional chief Serhii Lysak. As of 14:00, there were 47 injured in Kryvyi Rih, and 12 in the regional capital of Dnipro, according to him.

Damage from a Russian missile attack on 8 July 2024 in Dnipro City. Photo: Telegram/Serhii Lysak.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts