Ukraine destroys 30/38 Russian missiles as attack kills 33, injures 134

Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko’s Telegram channel reported that as of 15:00, 28 fatalities occurred from Russia’s morning missile assault — 11 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and 17 in Kyiv. The attack also injured 112 people: 62 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, 48 in Kyiv, and 2 in Kyiv Oblast. Over 50 civilian sites, including homes, a business center, and two medical facilities, suffered damage, the minister reported.

As of 17:00, the number of killed by the Russian attack in Kyiv rose to 22, with 72 injured, according to the Emergency Service of Ukraine. The total death toll from the attack now stands at 33, with 134 injuries.

Air defenses downed 30 of 38 missiles

Ukraine’s Air Force Commander, Lt-Gen Mykola Oleshchuk reported that during the morning attack Russian forces launched a total of 38 missiles of various types, of which Ukrainian air defenders destroyed 30: 1 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missile (destroyed);

4 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (3 destroyed);

1 3M22 Zircon cruise missile;

13 Kh-101 cruise missiles (11 destroyed);

14 Kalibr cruise missiles (12 destroyed);

2 Kh-22 cruise missiles;

3 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles (all destroyed). Damage in Kyiv The attack damaged two hospitals, the Okmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi District and the Isida clinic in Dniprovskyi district. Okhmatdyt announced a fundraiser to rebuild the hospital. Russia struck children’s hospital in Kyiv with Kh-101 missile, SBU says The attack on Okmatdyt killed two workers and injured seven other people, including two children. Meanwhile, the attack on the Isida clinic resulted in four deaths and three injuries, according to Ukraine’s Emergency Service. Later, Suspilne reported that the death toll from the strike on the Isida medical center rose to seven, citing a spokeswoman for the State Emergency Service.

One of Russian missiles hit a residential building in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district, destroying an entire section of the house, according to Klymenko.

Search and rescue operations continue at the sites of destruction.

According to the decision of the Kyiv city authorities, tomorrow, July 9, has been declared a Day of Mourning.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

One man was killed in the morning Russian missile attack on Dnipro City and 10 more in Kryvyi Rih, according to regional chief Serhii Lysak. As of 14:00, there were 47 injured in Kryvyi Rih, and 12 in the regional capital of Dnipro, according to him.

