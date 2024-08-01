Ukraine downs all drones as Russia hits railway with missiles and shells cities, killing two civilians

In the early hours of 1 August, Russia attacked Ukraine with an unspecified number of Iskander-M ballistic missiles and seven Shahed-136/131 strike drones, as reported by Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine’s Air Force, on Telegram. Local authorities reported civilian casualties in several regions.

Oleshchuk reported that the missiles were launched from Russia’s Voronezh Oblast and occupied Crimea, while the drones were launched from Cape Chauda in Crimea and Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Ukrainian air defense forces successfully detected and tracked seven Shahed drones, all of which were shot down over the Kyiv, Poltava, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Drone debris injure two

Despite the successful interception of the drones, falling debris caused injuries and damage in the Kyiv Oblast. Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reported that two people, a husband and wife, were injured by debris from the downed drones and were taken to the hospital for medical assistance.

Kravchenko also stated that two private houses in one of the region’s settlements were damaged. The buildings suffered damage to their roofs, facades, windows, and doors.

The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration emphasized that all Shahed drones were shot down, and there were no direct hits on infrastructure.

Missile strike on railway station

A train conductor suffered a head shrapnel wound from a missile strike at a railway station in Kharkiv region, Ukraine’s railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia reported on 1 August. She received initial medical treatment but declined hospitalization.

The attack reportedly also damaged two locomotives, freight and passenger cars, and destroyed tracks and electrical equipment.

Civilian casualties from Russian shelling

Russian troops shelled Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing a 72-year-old mother and her daughter and wounding a man, while also damaging infrastructure, according to oblast chief Serhii Lysak.

A 70-year-old man was injured during a Russian attack on Senkove in Kharkiv Oblast, where houses were also destroyed and damaged, reports the regional prosecutor’s office.

Russian shelling in Bilenke, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, wounded a woman and damaged a gas pipeline, which has since been repaired, according to the National Police.

