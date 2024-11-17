Russian artillery strikes Dnipro’s Nikopol, killing two rail workers, injuring five other civilians

A deadly Russian artillery attack in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on the morning of 17 November claimed the lives of two railway workers and left five others injured, according to the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) and local authorities.

This artillery strike on Nikopol comes amid one of the largest missile and drone barrages by Russia in recent months. The assault has targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, causing civilian casualties and widespread power outages. In Dnipro city, a 42-year-old man sustained shrapnel injuries, while fires broke out in Kryvyi Rih and other districts.

The Ukrainian railways reported:

“Two railway workers were killed in the depot following the enemy shelling. Three of our colleagues were injured and are currently in satisfactory condition,” the statement said.

The Office of the Prosecutor General later confirmed the victims were a 58-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast head Serhii Lysak also reported the Russian attack on Nikopol, noting that Russian forces targeted the district using artillery and kamikaze drones. He says the injury toll from the Russian attack among local residents amounted to five, including three women aged 57, 67, and 72, as well as two men aged 32 and 40. All injured individuals are receiving medical care. The shelling caused damage to residential buildings, vehicles, a transport enterprise, and an educational institution, regional officials reported.

“Several one-family homes, farm buildings, and vehicles were damaged. My condolences to the families of the victims,” Lysak said.

Lysak also recounted overnight attacks in Nikopol district, where Russian forces targeted a village in the Marhanets community, dropping explosives from drones and firing artillery. No casualties were reported in these earlier attacks.

