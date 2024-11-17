Russian artillery strikes Dnipro’s Nikopol, killing two rail workers, injuring five other civilians

A deadly Russian artillery attack in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on the morning of 17 November claimed the lives of two railway workers and left five others injured, according to the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) and local authorities.
The Ukrainian railways reported:
“Two railway workers were killed in the depot following the enemy shelling. Three of our colleagues were injured and are currently in satisfactory condition,” the statement said.
The Office of the Prosecutor General later confirmed the victims were a 58-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman.
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast head Serhii Lysak also reported the Russian attack on Nikopol, noting that Russian forces targeted the district using artillery and kamikaze drones. He says the injury toll from the Russian attack among local residents amounted to five, including three women aged 57, 67, and 72, as well as two men aged 32 and 40. All injured individuals are receiving medical care. The shelling caused damage to residential buildings, vehicles, a transport enterprise, and an educational institution, regional officials reported.
“Several one-family homes, farm buildings, and vehicles were damaged. My condolences to the families of the victims,” Lysak said.
Lysak also recounted overnight attacks in Nikopol district, where Russian forces targeted a village in the Marhanets community, dropping explosives from drones and firing artillery. No casualties were reported in these earlier attacks.
Related:
- Massive Russian attack on Ukraine’s power grid with 90 drones and 120 missiles causes power outages and casualties
- Russian drone debris damage Kyiv high-rise as air defenses counter drone swarm in 11 oblasts
- Woman killed, ten injured in Russian air attack on Odesa, including nine-year-old child
- Russia attacks Kyiv with missiles amid drone attack, injuring one; drone strikes injure women in Kharkiv and Kherson
- Sole survivor: Father left after Russian strike kills his wife and three children in Kryvyi Rih
- At least 11 civilians injured in Russian air attacks, as Ukraine neutralizes most of 110 explosive drones
- Russian drone attack kills five in Mykolaiv, damages residential areas
- Russian guided bombs kill one and injure 22 people in southeastern Zaporizhzhia
- Russian attack on clinic kills two, injures five in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
- Russo-Ukrainian war, day 990: Russians execute Ukrainian POW, strike civilians in Kharkiv, Odesa as Europe’s air defense systems “stand idle”
- Russian KAB-1500 bomb strike on Kharkiv Oblast kills two civilians as power lines fall
- Russia launches 106 explosive drones, injuring civilians in Kyiv and Odesa; 74 drones downed, 25 crashed
- SBU foils arson plot by suspected Russian agent in Dnipro
- Russia’s deadly missile attack on Zaporizhzhia kills six, injures 23 Ukrainians
- Ukraine repels Russia’s massive 96-drone assault, other strikes kill one, injure at least 22 civilians
- Russian missile strike on Kharkiv police station kills one, injures 46 people
- Russian bomb strike killed three including two children, injured 34 as section of Kharkiv residential building destroyed (updated)