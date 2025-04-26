Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Man killed, 11-year-old girl among four injured as Russian drones strike residential areas on Kamianske, Dnipro Oblast

On the morning of 26 April, Russian forces also attacked Kharkiv with strike drones, with more than five explosions heard in the city.
byMaria Tril
26/04/2025
3 minute read
kamianske
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kamianske, Dnipro Oblast, on 26 April. Credit: Governor Serhii Lysak
Man killed, 11-year-old girl among four injured as Russian drones strike residential areas on Kamianske, Dnipro Oblast

A Russian drone struck a nine-story residential building in Kamianske, Dnipro Oblast, killing one man and injuring four others, including an 11-year-old girl, local officials report.

“One man died as a result of the strike on the high-rise building in Kamianske,” Dnipro Oblast Governor Serhiy Lysak said. “Four people were injured: an 11-year-old girl and three women, one of whom is in serious condition.”

The attack occurred overnight on 26 April, with first reports coming at 3:40 am when apartments in the building were burning. By 7:30 am, officials confirmed the fatality and updated the injury count.

Rescue workers extinguished fires in two apartments. Lysak said that three apartment buildings and six vehicles were damaged in the attack.

In the Dnipro district, another Russian drone strike injured a man who will receive outpatient treatment. Several fires broke out, damaging enterprises and destroying an unused building, according to regional authorities.

Dnipro Oblast often is under Russian shellings and attacks. Russian forces also launched FPV drones attack on the Mezhiv community in the Synelnykivsky district on the evening of 25 April, injuring one man and starting fires that destroyed an excavator. On 23 April, Russian army struck a bus carrying enterprise workers in Marhanets, Nikopol district, killing nine people. A three-day mourning period was declared in Marhanets following the attack.

On the morning of 26 April, Russian forces also attacked Kharkiv with strike drones, with more than five explosions heard in the city. One drone hit near a high-rise building in the Shevchenkivsky district.

As a result of the fall of Russian drone debris in the Shevchenkivsky district, a child was injured, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. The child, later identified as a 14-year-old boy, suffered an acute stress reaction, according to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Kharkiv Oblast also suffers from Russian constant attacks. Over the past day, Russian army attacked several communities in the oblast, damaging gas pipes, apartment buildings, warehouses, and administrative buildings.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks on 25 April, stopping Russian assault operations near Nova Kruhliakivka.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts