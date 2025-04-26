Man killed, 11-year-old girl among four injured as Russian drones strike residential areas on Kamianske, Dnipro Oblast

A Russian drone struck a nine-story residential building in Kamianske, Dnipro Oblast, killing one man and injuring four others, including an 11-year-old girl, local officials report.

“One man died as a result of the strike on the high-rise building in Kamianske,” Dnipro Oblast Governor Serhiy Lysak said. “Four people were injured: an 11-year-old girl and three women, one of whom is in serious condition.”

The attack occurred overnight on 26 April, with first reports coming at 3:40 am when apartments in the building were burning. By 7:30 am, officials confirmed the fatality and updated the injury count.

Rescue workers extinguished fires in two apartments. Lysak said that three apartment buildings and six vehicles were damaged in the attack.

In the Dnipro district, another Russian drone strike injured a man who will receive outpatient treatment. Several fires broke out, damaging enterprises and destroying an unused building, according to regional authorities.

Dnipro Oblast often is under Russian shellings and attacks. Russian forces also launched FPV drones attack on the Mezhiv community in the Synelnykivsky district on the evening of 25 April, injuring one man and starting fires that destroyed an excavator. On 23 April, Russian army struck a bus carrying enterprise workers in Marhanets, Nikopol district, killing nine people. A three-day mourning period was declared in Marhanets following the attack.

On the morning of 26 April, Russian forces also attacked Kharkiv with strike drones, with more than five explosions heard in the city. One drone hit near a high-rise building in the Shevchenkivsky district.

As a result of the fall of Russian drone debris in the Shevchenkivsky district, a child was injured, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. The child, later identified as a 14-year-old boy, suffered an acute stress reaction, according to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Kharkiv Oblast also suffers from Russian constant attacks. Over the past day, Russian army attacked several communities in the oblast, damaging gas pipes, apartment buildings, warehouses, and administrative buildings.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks on 25 April, stopping Russian assault operations near Nova Kruhliakivka.

