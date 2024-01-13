Explosions reported in Kropyvnytskyi and Dnipro as Russia launches morning missile attack

Russia initiated a missile attack across Ukraine early this morning. On 13 January, air alerts were declared nationwide as cruise missiles were launched from Tu-95MS aircraft, and Kinzhal missiles were fired by MiG-31K fighters, Ukraine’s Air Forces reported.

The move comes as Russia intensifies missile attacks on Ukraine in January.

In Kropyvnytskyi (Kirovohrad Oblast), explosions were heard early in the morning, with the city’s air defense systems responding.

Dnipro witnessed sounds of explosions around 5:00 AM, followed by repeated blasts around 7:00 AM.

Air alerts were announced in every Ukrainian Oblast, signaling a high level of threat and urging citizens to seek immediate shelter. It lasted for three hours.