Russian missile attacks on Ukraine cannot be justified – Moldova’s PM

Fragments of a missile fell in Moldova on the border with Ukraine. Photo by Moldova's Ministry of Internal Affairs/Facebook

The Prime Minister of Moldova Natalia Gavrilita condemned the Russian missile attack on Ukraine after the fragments of a missile fell on the territory of Moldova today.

“There is no political, historical, and even more moral justification for killing civilians and attacking the infrastructure that ensures the survival of a population. I express my deep outrage about the massive new attack on Ukraine. My support for the heroic Ukrainian people and our support for the victims of Russia’s barbaric attacks,” Gavrilita wrote on Facebook today.

During the Russian massive missile attack on Ukraine today, the border police of Moldova bumped into the wreckage of a missile in Briceni district of Moldova on the border with Ukraine, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Moldova.

This is the third time when fragments of missiles fall on the territory of Moldova during the Russian missile attacks on Ukraine. Previously, the fragments of a missile fell in Moldova on 5 December and 31 October 2022.

On 5 December 2022, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Russian missile terror of Ukraine does not undermine the security of Ukraine only but poses a threat to other countries as well.

Tags: cruise missiles, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian missile attacks