Ukraine boosts M113 vehicles with new remote-controlled Tavria gun station

Ukraine has enhanced its M113 armored personnel carriers with the domestically-produced Tavria weapon module, allowing gunners to operate dual machine guns from the vehicle.
15/12/2024
Ukrainian Army’s M113 armored personnel carrier in the Donbas Oblast, in eastern Ukraine. Illustrative image: ZSU’s General Staff
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense reports that Kyiv has upgraded its M113 armored personnel carriers (APCs) provided by the US and other Western partners by equipping them with modern, remotely operated combat modules.

The M113, a US-developed fully tracked armored personnel carrier (APC), was produced from 1961 to 2007. It features simple anti-ballistic armor and machine gun weaponry, making it unsuitable for assault operations but highly effective for transporting infantry to the frontlines.

Ukrainian developers have installed the Tavria 14.5/7.62 module on its APCs. Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klymenkov has noted that the module includes two machine guns (14.5 mm and 7.62 mm), allowing a gunner to fire from within the armored vehicle using a monitor to observe the battlefield.

Defense Express analysts have called this advancement a significant improvement, as the original M113 design required the gunner to operate from an exposed position with limited protection. Considering that Ukraine has received hundreds of these vehicles, the upgrade boosts their battlefield utility.

Previously, Ukraine procured foreign combat modules for M113s, but the installation of the new module marks a shift to domestically developed systems, demonstrating growing local manufacturing capabilities.

The M113 can transport 11-13 infantry troops, including a two-person crew. Its top speed is 65 km/h on roads and 5.8 km/h in water.

