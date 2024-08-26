“Even in war there are rules”: UN coordinator condemns Russia’s disregard for civilian safety amid massive attack 

The newly appointed United Nations humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, Matthias Schmale, has strongly condemned a large-scale attack by Russian forces across Ukraine on 26 August, as he himself spent hours in a shelter during the attack.

On 26 August, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine, affecting 15 oblasts, primarily targeting critical infrastructure. This led to power outages all over Ukraine.

“It is unacceptable that instead of getting on with their lives, the citizens of this country are having to seek safety in metro stations and other shelters,” Matthias Schmale wrote.

He stressed the importance of adhering to international humanitarian law, even in times of war.

“Even in war there are rules. International humanitarian law must be respected. Civilians must be protected,” Shmale stated.

Explosions have been reported in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Rivne, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Odesa, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

Four people were killed and twenty one were injured due to the attacks. Among the injured are a 5-month-old baby in Kyiv, a 10-year-old girl, and an 8-year-old boy in Odesa.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia launched over 100 missiles and hundreds of drones in a morning attack. The assault involved multiple types of missiles and drones, causing widespread damage to infrastructure and raising concerns about continued Russian aggression.

Following the attack, a neigboring country Moldova also experienced power outages due to its interconnected energy system with Ukraine. The attack, which targeted critical infrastructure in Ukraine, affected Moldova’s energy operator, Moldelectrica, leading to disruptions.

Related: