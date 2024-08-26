Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Zelenskyy: Russia launches over 100 missiles of various types, hundred drones in morning attack at Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reports a massive Russian attack involving more than 200 missiles and drones, causing significant damage to critical infrastructure and civilian casualties.
byMaria Tril
26/08/2024
2 minute read
Zelenskyy Ukraine flag Switzerland peace plan
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine speaks during the Ukrainian closing press conference of the Summit on peace in Ukraine, in Stansstad near Lucerne, Switzerland, Sunday, June 16, 2024. Heads of state from around the world gather on the Buergenstock Resort in central Switzerland for the Summit on Peace in Ukraine, on June 15 and 16. (KEYSTONE/EDA/POOL/Urs Flueeler)
Zelenskyy: Russia launches over 100 missiles of various types, hundred drones in morning attack at Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Russian strike on Ukraine on the morning of 26 August was one of the most extensive to date.

According to Zelenskyy, over 100 missiles of various types and about 100 Shahed drones were directed at critical civilian infrastructure.

Russian morning attack on 15 Ukraine’s oblasts injured 21 & killed four people, according to local authorities. Among the injured are a 5-month-old baby in Kyiv, a 10-year-old girl, and an 8-year-old boy in Odesa.

The Russian main target was critical infrastructure. The president emphasized the significant damage to energy infrastructure, saying, “Wherever there are power outages, restoration work is already underway…We will restore electricity. Invincibility points should now be opened in all cities and communities that need them.”

Zelenskyy reiterated earlier calls by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal for international partners to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons and permission to strike Russian military targets. He argued that Ukrainian air defense and F-16 aircraft could “do much more to protect lives” if the air forces of Ukraine’s European neighbors also participated in shooting down Russian targets.

In July, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that Warsaw was considering Kyiv’s proposal to shoot down Russian missiles heading towards Polish territory while still in Ukrainian airspace.

However, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said that Poland would not intercept Russian missiles flying through Ukraine towards Poland without a NATO-level decision.

On the morning of 26 August, the Polish Armed Forces reportedly launched aircraft in response to the Russian attack on Ukraine.

The Russian attack on 26 August involved drones and missiles, including Kalibr missiles launched from warships in the Black Sea and missiles from Tu-95MS bombers. Later, Russia also deployed three MiG-31K aircraft carrying Kinzhal missiles.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!