Drones target military plant in Russian Taganrog, oil depot in Bryansk

Bryansk Governor confirms destruction of ten aircraft-type drones over regional territory.
11/12/2024
bryansk 2024
The fire after the drone attack on the Bryansk Obast, Russia, on 11 December. Credit: Russian Telegram channel
A drone attack caused a fire at an industrial facility in the Bryansk Oblast of Russia overnight into 11 December, with local authorities reporting multiple unmanned aerial vehicles intercepted during the night.

Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that the Russian Ministry of Defense’s air defense systems destroyed ten drone-type aircraft over the oblast’s territory.

According to his statement, a fire broke out at a production facility.

Telegram channels, citing eyewitnesses, reported explosions and a fire at a Transneft oil base. The ASTRA Telegram channel reported that the fire likely occurred at the oil pipeline loading point “Druzhba” in the Sven settlement near Bryansk.

Media reports indicate that about ten drones targeted the Transneft oil base, with visual evidence showing a blaze.

Citizens of the Rostov Oblast also reported about several explosions.

After 3 am, a missile threat was initially reported for the Rostov Oblast. Later, local authorities confirmed an attack on Taganrog using drones. Social media also mentioned a possible threat of ballistic missiles.

Missile strikes reportedly targeted the Beriev Aviation Scientific and Technical Complex, resulting in the burning of over 10 vehicles. A damaged boiler reportedly left several houses without heating.

Ukrainian officials have not confirmed the involvement to the attack. This year, Ukraine has intensified its long-range drone attacks against the military and fuel facilities within Russia, significantly disrupting fuel and ammunition supplies crucial for the Russian military. Many of such attacks targeted Russian bomb warehouses at airbases, ammunition depots, fuel processing and storage facilities deep inside Russia. Meanwhile, Russia continues its relentless nightly drone, missile, and bomb attacks on Ukraine, with strikes intensifying in recent months.

