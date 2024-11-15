Massive drone attack targets Krymsk airfield in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, authorities say (video)

A large-scale drone attack targeted the Krymsk military airfield in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, sparking explosions and reports of property damage. According to Andrii Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation, the attack directly struck the Krymsk airfield, though Russian officials downplayed the incident.

The attack continues Ukraine’s drone strikes on Russian rear facilities, including airfields, ammunition depots, fuel sites, and other military targets, as Western allies withhold permission to use their missiles inside Russia.

Videos circulating online, shared by local residents, captured the sound of explosions and apparent activity by Russian air defenses. According to Liga, the footage showed drones targeting the airfield, though Russian authorities only confirmed minor damage to nearby properties.

The governor of Krasnodar Krai, Veniamin Kondratyev, stated that drones were intercepted in the Krymsk and Krasnoarmeysky districts. He reported that debris from the drones damaged the roofs of four homes, one vehicle, and shattered windows in another property.

Russian sources cited Krasnodar officials claiming that 46 drones were allegedly intercepted overnight, with no casualties reported. However, Liga notes that a statement from the head of the Krymsk district detailing these figures was later deleted.

This incident follows a pattern of drone strikes targeting Russian military infrastructure within Russia. On 14 November, a rocket struck a military equipment storage site in Belgorod. On 20 October, Ukrainian forces reportedly struck the Lipetsk-2 military airfield, and on 10 November, a Russian Mi-24 helicopter was destroyed in Moscow Oblast.

Related: