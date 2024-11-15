Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Massive drone attack targets Krymsk airfield in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, authorities say (video)

Russian authorities reported intercepting dozens of drones, citing minor damage to homes and vehicles. Videos captured explosions, fueling reports that drones may have struck the airfield.
byYuri Zoria
15/11/2024
2 minute read
massive drone attack targets krymsk airfield russia's krasnodar krai authorities say russian air defenses active krai's district 15 november 2024 screenshots social media posts krymsk-russia-air-defenses-active
Russian air defenses active in Krasnodar Krai’s Krymsk district on 15 November 2024. Screenshots from social media posts
Massive drone attack targets Krymsk airfield in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, authorities say (video)

A large-scale drone attack targeted the Krymsk military airfield in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, sparking explosions and reports of property damage. According to Andrii Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation, the attack directly struck the Krymsk airfield, though Russian officials downplayed the incident.

The attack continues Ukraine’s drone strikes on Russian rear facilities, including airfields, ammunition depots, fuel sites, and other military targets, as Western allies withhold permission to use their missiles inside Russia.

Videos circulating online, shared by local residents, captured the sound of explosions and apparent activity by Russian air defenses. According to Liga, the footage showed drones targeting the airfield, though Russian authorities only confirmed minor damage to nearby properties.

The governor of Krasnodar Krai, Veniamin Kondratyev, stated that drones were intercepted in the Krymsk and Krasnoarmeysky districts. He reported that debris from the drones damaged the roofs of four homes, one vehicle, and shattered windows in another property.

Russian sources cited Krasnodar officials claiming that 46 drones were allegedly intercepted overnight, with no casualties reported. However, Liga notes that a statement from the head of the Krymsk district detailing these figures was later deleted.

This incident follows a pattern of drone strikes targeting Russian military infrastructure within Russia. On 14 November, a rocket struck a military equipment storage site in Belgorod. On 20 October, Ukrainian forces reportedly struck the Lipetsk-2 military airfield, and on 10 November, a Russian Mi-24 helicopter was destroyed in Moscow Oblast.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!