Ukrainians strike southern Russian airfield in Primorsko-Akhtarsk

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces confirmed a successful aerial attack on the Primorsko-Akhtarsk airfield in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai overnight on 6 February 2025.

The Primorsko-Akhtarsk air base, located on the northeastern outskirts of the city, hosts Russia’s 960th Guards Assault Aviation Regiment (military unit 75387). The regiment operates Su-25, Su-25UB, and Su-25SM3 attack aircraft. The area is a launchpad for daily Russian drone attacks against Ukraine.

Late on 5 February, Russian social media channels reported explosions and sirens in Primorsko-Akhtarsk, with drone threat alerts issued across Krasnodar Krai.

According to the General Staff’s report, the Ukrainian Army’s Unmanned Systems units, working with other defense forces, targeted the operational base used for storing and launching Shahed drones against Ukrainian territory. The facility also serves as a maintenance site for aircraft operating in southern Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.

Military officials confirmed hits and explosions in the target area, resulting in a fire, yet the full extent of the damage is being assessed.

It is worth noting the involvement of the newly formed Unmanned Systems Forces (SBS) in the operation. Previously, long-range drone attacks inside Russia were primarily carried out by the SBU security agency and the HUR defense intelligence. The addition of the SBS may explain the sharp increase in Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory over the past month.

The Russian news Telegram channel Astra reported around 22:00 that local residents witnessed drone attacks near the airport area, with the district head confirming air defense operations.

