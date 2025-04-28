Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence: Russia reinforcing Crimea amid fears of losing control

A representative of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence reported that Russian forces are strengthening their positions in annexed Crimea due to fears of losing control over the peninsula.

Andriy Chernyak, speaking to Krym.Realii, said that Russian troops are increasing the number of units and personnel there in response to the threat of losing the peninsula, which Russia occupied in 2014.

“They are very afraid of losing Crimea. Besides that, they are trying by all means to hold the Kherson territory. Their main goal is to keep Crimea. To make Crimea safe for them. To ensure that no one can capture this territory. They will maximize its saturation with troops and military equipment,” Chernyak said.

The city of Kherson and much of Kherson Oblast, which lies north of the Crimean Peninsula, were occupied by Russian forces starting from late February to early March 2022. The Ukrainian forces liberated the city and the right-bank part of Kherson Oblast in November 2022.

Talks about the return of Crimea in 2025 began amid renewed peace negotiations. The US reportedly considering de jure recognition of Russia’s control over Crimea as part of a potential peace deal, while Ukraine firmly rejects recognizing the annexation and insists on Crimea’s return as a condition for peace.

Since August 2022, explosions have been heard in Russian-occupied Crimea almost daily. Russian authorities explain these as firing at “Ukrainian drones,” “air defense operations,” or military exercises. The Russia-appointed head of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov (officially documented as Aksenov), has called drones the “main threat” to Crimea.

In an August 2023 interview with Krym.Realii, Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, said that Ukrainian forces can reach any point in annexed Crimea to strike the Russian forces. According to him, there are many options for de-occupying Crimea, but it is impossible without military combat operations.

Bloomberg reported on 19 April 2025, that the United States might recognize Crimea as Russian territory as part of peace negotiations with Ukraine. On 23 April, Trump criticized Zelenskyy for his statement that Ukraine does not legally recognize the occupation of Crimea.

On the same day, Zelenskyy referenced the 2018 Crimea Declaration, in which the United States confirmed its refusal to recognize the Kremlin’s claims to sovereignty over territory seized by force in violation of international law.

On 25 April, Trump said that Crimea would remain Russian and that Zelenskyy allegedly understands this.

Russia occupied Crimea beginning on 20 February 2014, when unmarked Russian troops crossed into the peninsula and began seizing strategic sites amid the political upheaval in Ukraine following the Revolution of Dignity. The active military occupation escalated on 27 February 2014, with Russian forces taking control of government buildings, blockading Ukrainian military bases, and installing a pro-Russian administration.

Read also: