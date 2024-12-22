Russia rushes to build concrete aircraft shelters at key Crimean airbase after ATACMS strikes

The War Zone has analyzed satellite imagery and noticed that the Russians have begun constructing shelters at the Belbek airfield, located in occupied Crimea. These protective structures are intended to shield aircraft from strikes by drones and submunitions from ATACMS ballistic missiles.

The US approval to use ATACMS long-range missiles enabled Ukraine to utilize advanced weaponry that can reach targets up to 300 kilometers away. The use of long-range missiles allows Ukraine to engage targets far behind the front lines, which can disrupt the logistics and command structures of Russian forces.

Ukraine has significantly escalated its military capabilities by employing long-range missiles and drones to strike deep into Russian territory and occupied regions. This strategy aims to disrupt Russian military operations, target supply lines, and bolster Ukraine’s defensive posture amidst the ongoing conflict.

The new shelters are being built using reinforced concrete structures, offering significantly better protection against large missile fragments and explosions. Satellite images have revealed that ten shelters are at various stages of construction.

In addition to fortified shelters for aircraft, the images have also captured the construction of less protected, lightweight shields. These structures use traditional frame designs and are located in group parking areas, typically used for preparing combat aircraft for takeoff and equipping.

The construction of shelters at the Belbek airfield is strategically important for Russia, as the site is located within the range of most Ukrainian strike capabilities and has already been targeted multiple times, writes Militarnyi.

In January 2024, at least five powerful explosions rocked the airfield, home to the radio center of the headquarters of the entire Russian Black Sea Fleet aviation. They were part of a Ukrainian campaign to degrade Russia’s ability to use the occupied peninsula as a base for operations in southern Ukraine.

In addition to Belbek, the construction of protective hangars has also started at the Krymsk airfield in Krasnodar Krai, in Russia. It houses Russian Aerospace Forces’ fighter and interceptor aircraft, including Su-27P and Su-30 planes.

Currently, aircraft shelter construction is underway at airfields in Kursk, Akhtubinsk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Yeysk, Morozovsk, Millerovo, and Krymsk. The seized Belbek airfield in occupied Crimea has joined this list relatively recently.

Satellite imagery has also spotted the construction of new hangar facilities at the Marinovka airfield, located in Russia’s Volgograd region, about 300 km from the Ukrainian border.

The use of hangars prevents satellites and other optical detection tools from determining whether a hangar is empty or contains an aircraft.

It remains unclear what materials the hangars are made of, but based on their appearance, they likely provide minimal protection against fragments.

On 19 November, Ukraine launched US-supplied ATACMS missiles at a military facility in Bryansk, marking the first time these long-range weapons were used against targets within Russia.

The missile strike reportedly targeted an ammunition depot, resulting in multiple secondary explosions. Ukrainian officials have indicated that these strikes are part of a broader strategy to disrupt Russian military supply chains.

