Markle posts video of children enjoying Easter cake from demined Ukrainian fields

Meghan Markle revealed on Instagram that her children are enjoying Ukrainian Easter cake made by grandmothers from the border Sumy Oblast following Prince Harry’s secret visit to Ukraine.
byMaria Tril
13/04/2025
A screenshot from a video by Meghan Markle sharing a Ukrainian Easter cake.
The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle shared videos of her family enjoying Ukrainian Easter cake made from flour sourced from demined Ukrainian fields.

Markle’s social media posts first showed breakfast preparations for her children, featuring pancakes, eggs, and fruit. A third video revealed the children sampling pieces of Easter cake, which Prince Harry had brought back from his recent trip to Ukraine.

“A special gift papa brought back from Ukraine,” Markle wrote alongside the video showing their children enjoying slices of the traditional Easter cake.

Prince Harry made an unannounced visit to Ukraine on 10 April, where he met with Ukrainian soldiers and veterans in Superhuman Centre. During his visit, the British royal received an Easter basket containing the special cake made with flour from demined Ukrainian fields.

Ukraine’s Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko said that the Easter cakes were baked by grandmothers from the Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia.

The report mentions that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two children belong to the Anglican Church, which will celebrate Easter on 20 April this year, coinciding with the Orthodox Church’s observance of the holiday.

