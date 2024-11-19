Eng
Ukraine hit strategic Russian ammo depot in overnight attack, likely using ATACMS (video)

Local authorities denied any damage, despite video evidence showing explosions at the 67th GRAU Arsenal, a facility that has been targeted twice before.
by Yuri Zoria
19/11/2024
Glow from a fire at Russia’s 67th GRAU Arsenal near Karachev, Bryansk Oblast, Russia, following a Ukrainian attack overnight on 19 November 2024. Photo: Telegram/Astra
Ukrainian defense forces struck a strategic Russian ammunition depot in Bryansk Oblast, causing multiple explosions and significant detonation in the early hours of 19 November. According to Censor.net’s sources, this marked the first time in history that Ukraine’s Armed Forces used US-made ATACMS ballistic missiles to strike a military target inside Russia, following Biden’s approval.

This year, Ukraine has intensified its long-range drone attacks against the military and fuel facilities within Russia, significantly disrupting fuel and ammunition supplies crucial for the Russian military. Many of such attacks targeted Russian bomb warehouses at airbases, ammunition depots, fuel processing and storage facilities deep inside Russia.

The target was identified as the 67th GRAU Arsenal, a facility containing strategic supplies of munitions, according to Andriy Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council. GRAU stands for the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

“The facility stored artillery ammunition, including North Korean supplies for their systems, guided aerial bombs, anti-aircraft missiles, and multiple launch rocket system ammunition,” Kovalenko stated.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed hitting the Russian arsenal of the 1046 Logistics Center near Karachev, Bryansk Oblast.

“As of 02:30, twelve secondary explosions and detonation were recorded in the target area,” the military statement said.

News Telegram channels circulated videos and photos showing powerful explosions and detonation at the site. The Russian channel Astra reported that residents of Karachev had been sharing information about explosions, detonation, and an attack on a “military base” throughout the night. The channel noted that warning sirens and public alerts were activated in the region.

Bryansk Oblast Governor Alexander Bogomaz claimed that Russian air defense systems had intercepted 12 fixed-wing drones, stating there was no damage. However, according to Astra, local residents reported new explosion sounds as late as 9:00 Moscow time.

The same ammunition storage facility had previously been targeted at least twice, in June 2024 and October 2023, Astra confirmed.

In a separate incident, local authorities in Rostov Oblast reported drone attacks near Taganrog on the Azov Sea coast, claiming to have shot down a Ukrainian drone. They also reported one person was injured in another area of the oblast due to an alleged drone crash.

