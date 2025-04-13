Future Chancellor of Germany: Ukraine can become EU member only after war

The future German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Ukraine cannot join NATO or the European Union while the country remains at war with Russia, Handelsblatt reported on 12 April.

“Ukraine is a very large European country, but it is a European country that is in a state of war,” Merz said in an interview with the German publication.

He also said that a country engaged in active war cannot become a member of NATO or the European Union.

Merz clarified that the promise of EU membership remains valid, as does the prospect of joining NATO. “But for both of these events to take place, the war must first end,” he said.

On 9 April 9, the conservative leader presented what he called a “strong plan” for Germany’s path forward. He announced the formation of a coalition government that will lead the country for the next four years in partnership with the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD).

The CDU/CSU bloc won the Bundestag elections in February. The Social Democrats came in third place. Together, these two forces hold a majority in the Bundestag and did not need to involve other parties in cabinet negotiations.

The Greens will remain in opposition, along with the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany and the Left Party.

The new cabinet is expected to continue its policy of supporting Ukraine. Defense spending will also increase. Other political priorities of the future government will be outlined in the coalition agreement.

