US officials claim Russian army’s Chinese nationals are mercenaries not linked to Beijing

Reuters sources report that Russia is believed to have around 200 such mercenaries, while official Chinese military officers are visiting areas near the frontlines to gather tactical insights.
byYuri Zoria
12/04/2025
3 minute read
One of the two captured Chinese citizens who were fighting alongside Russian troops in Donetsk Oblast, Credit: Screenshot from the video published by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
US officials claim Russian army’s Chinese nationals are mercenaries not linked to Beijing

More than one hundred Chinese citizens fighting for the Russian military against Ukraine are mercenaries who do not appear to have a direct link to China’s government, according to two US officials familiar with American intelligence and a former Western intelligence official, Reuters reported on 11 April. However, according to the former official speaking to Reuters, Chinese military officers have been operating behind Russia’s lines with Beijing’s approval to gather tactical insights from the war.

This comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy publicly confirmed the capture of two Chinese nationals fighting on the Russian side in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. He also stated that Ukraine has information on 155 Chinese citizens fighting on Russia’s behalf in the east. While claiming neutrality, China, a key ally of Russia, has for years provided Moscow with material support for its war effort, primarily through the shipment of dual-use products needed to maintain weapons like drones and tanks.

Anonymous officials told Reuters these fighters appear to have minimal training and are not having any significant impact on Russia’s military operations. 

A former Western intelligence official with knowledge of the issue told Reuters there were approximately 200 Chinese mercenaries fighting for Russia with whom the Chinese government allegedly has no link.

However, the same source revealed that Chinese military officers have been touring areas close to Russia’s frontlines with Beijing’s official approval. These officers “are absolutely there under approval” from the Chinese government, using the opportunity to draw tactical lessons from the war, the former official explained.

China has dismissed Zelenskyy’s remarks as “irresponsible” and insists it is not a party to the war, despite its “no-limits” partnership with Russia and refusal to condemn Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

