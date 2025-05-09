Xi calls for Ukraine peace deal “accepted by all parties” during Moscow visit

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed hope for a “fair, lasting and binding peace deal that is accepted by all parties involved” regarding the Ukraine war, Bloomberg reported on 9 May, citing China’s Xinhua News Agency.

Xi reportedly made these remarks during a tea chat with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on 8 May. The Chinese leader is on a four-day visit to Russia for ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s defeat in World War II.

On 9 May, Russia commemorates the Soviet Union’s Red Army’s liberation of territories occupied by German Nazi forces in 1944-1945. Some 29 foreign leaders reportedly to attend Moscow’s parade, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vučić, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico ans others.

“The comment [of the Chinese president] appears to be the first time the Chinese leader has personally laid out principles for an agreement to end the Kremlin’s war,” Bloomberg reported.

Xi’s remarks reflect a statement made in March by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who called for a peace deal “that is binding and accepted by all.”

China previously released a 12-point peace plan for Ukraine in February 2023. However, Kyiv’s allies dismissed this proposal because it would have ended sanctions on Moscow while allowing Russian troops to remain on Ukrainian territory.

US President Donald Trump recently said it would be “natural” for him to ask China to help broker a deal between Ukraine and Russia. Trump called for a 30-day ceasefire to start peace talks and threatened more sanctions if a truce is violated.

Xi’s comments come as China and the United States prepare for talks in Geneva this weekend. The Trump administration is considering significant tariff reductions, while Beijing has urged Washington to cancel unilateral levies on Chinese goods.

Xi’s government has recently worked to improve relations with the European Union, positioning China as “a more reliable partner as Trump alienates the bloc.” Beijing and Brussels have removed restrictions on mutual exchanges, and Xi recently called for both sides to “properly manage” differences and oppose “unilateral bullying.”

Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, China officially maintains a neutral stance on the war. However, China remains a close political and economic ally of Russia, accused by Western nations of materially enabling Moscow’s war effort through economic support and dual-use technology exports.

Read also: