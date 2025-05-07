Support us on Patreon
Serbian president’s flight to Moscow on Victory Day blocked by Baltic states

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic joins Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in being denied permission to fly over certain European countries on their way to meet Vladimir Putin in Moscow.
byMaria Tril
07/05/2025
4 minute read
vucic putin
Vladimir Putin presenting Aleksandar Vučić with the Order of Alexander Nevsky “for his major personal contribution to the advancement of multilateral cooperation with Russia.” Moscow, January 2019. Credit: TASS
Serbian president’s flight to Moscow on Victory Day blocked by Baltic states

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has been denied permission to use Latvian and Lithuanian airspace for his planned flight to Moscow, according to Serbian media outlets Novosti and Kurir.

Victory Day, observed annually on 9 May, commemorates the Soviet Union’s Red Army’s liberation of territories occupied by German Nazi forces in 1944-1945.

On 9 May, Moscow’s parade will be attended by 29 foreign leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vučić, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico ans others.

The last major attendance of the parade by Western leaders was in 2005. EU and US leaders stopped attending Moscow’s Victory Day parade after 2014, following Russia’s annexation of Crimea and the start of the war in Ukraine.

In 2025, Lithuania was the first country to prohibit the Serbian president’s flight over its territory. Latvia soon followed this decision, explaining the ban was due to “political sensitivity regarding the purpose of the flight.”

“Latvian authorities have banned the Serbian aircraft due to what they describe as ‘political sensitivity regarding the purpose of the flight’,” according to the reports.

The flight was intended to transport Vucic to Moscow for the 80th anniversary celebrations of victory over Nazism on 9 May.

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov had earlier announced that “Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold bilateral talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on 9 May.”

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has also been prevented from flying over Poland and Lithuania to attend the same event in Moscow.

According to Serbian media, Vucic had previously insisted he would attend the military parade in Moscow because he “gave his word to Putin,” despite warnings that such a visit could potentially block Serbia’s EU accession process.

Fico had said the Russian nation “suffered the most in World War II and played a decisive role in defeating Hitler,” which is why he planned to attend the parade “to pay tribute and respect.”

On 28 April, Putin announced a “ceasefire” and “cessation of hostilities” for the 80th anniversary of victory in World War II, effective from midnight on 8 May until 11 May.

White House spokesperson Caroline Levitt said that US President Donald Trump seeks a complete ceasefire in Ukraine, responding to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s offer of a temporary truce during Victory Day celebrations.

Zelenskyy also responded that “there is no reason to wait until 8 May” to implement a ceasefire. He later added that three days are insufficient for planning how to end the war, stating Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire from any date proposed by the United States.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedly commented that Kyiv “cannot guarantee the safety of guests at this event.”

Read also:

