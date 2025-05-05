Tusk invokes WWII lessons: Putin’s victory in Ukraine threatens Polish and Dutch citizens’ physical safety

Support us on Patreon
Peace must not mean surrender, Polish PM cautioned, urging full support for Ukraine to stop Putin and secure Europe.
byOlena Mukhina
05/05/2025
3 minute read
Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk. Source: PAP/Paweł Supernak
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned on 5 May that peace must not be confused with surrender, stressing the need for a just peace in Ukraine. It can be achieved only by supporting Kyiv in its fight against Russian aggression, UkrInform reports. 

He made these statements during the visit to the Netherlands for ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the country from Nazi occupation.

“Poland wants peace in Ukraine very much,” Tusk said, “because this war poses a direct threat to Poland as a frontline state.” He emphasized that around 90% of all aid to Ukraine flows through Poland, which invests heavily and takes on considerable risk to support its neighbor.

Drawing on history’s lessons, Tusk claimed that the history of World War II teaches everyone never to confuse peace with capitulation.

He underlined that real peace can only come through Ukraine’s victory, not through diplomatic shortcuts that reward aggression.

“We must do everything possible to ensure peace reigns, but the only path to a just peace—one that ensures safety for our countries is to support Ukraine in its confrontation with Russia,” he said.

Tusk also warned that the West must not take part in any process that would, in effect, mean Ukraine’s surrender.

“Putin cannot win this war,” he concluded. “Because if he does, the very next day, both Poles and Dutch citizens will have to fear for their own physical safety. There can be no illusions about that.”

