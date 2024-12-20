Netherlands pledges 2025 military aid to Ukraine, including air defenses, tanks, and artillery

A delegation of the Dutch Defense Ministry, during a meeting with representatives from Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces, has announced plans to supply Ukraine with air defense systems, tanks, artillery, and demining equipment as part of the country’s military aid for 2025.

As of 2024, the Netherlands has ramped up its support for Ukraine amid the war, pledging nearly $2.5 billion in aid for the year alone. It includes a military assistance package of $4.7 billion earmarked for military and humanitarian support from 2024 to 2026. The Dutch government has committed to the provision of F-16 fighter jets and various types of ammunition to Ukraine.

Major General Arno Stallmann, Director of the Dutch Defense Projects Department for Ukraine Support, reiterated the country’s priority commitment to the Drone Coalition and reminded attendees of the previously announced €400 million investment in UAV production during the meeting.

It focused on priority areas for next year’s support from the Netherlands, including the deliveries of additional spare parts for F-16 aircraft. Brigadier General Oleksandr Klochko, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Defense, expressed deep gratitude for the F-16 jets, emphasizing their critical role in combat. He noted that during a recent massive enemy attack, Ukrainian pilots successfully downed 12 cruise missiles.

“Your aircraft save Ukrainian lives, protect homes, and safeguard critical infrastructure,” Klochko said.

The Ukrainian delegation underscored the need for more F-16 spare parts to enhance the aircraft’s operational survivability and discussed details of their combat missions.

Deputy Defense Minister Volodymyr Boiev also highlighted Ukraine’s ongoing efforts to expand its domestic defense industry.

“We have outlined priorities for production in 2025, which will require investment from our partners,” Boiev said.

Major General Stallmann thanked Ukraine for sharing its battlefield expertise, which helps the Netherlands adapt its military technologies to evolving combat needs.

“We are committed to maintaining this leadership and will continue to provide support for as long as necessary. We remain available for consultations on maximizing the effectiveness of the F-16s and will keep training Ukrainian pilots,” Stallmann stated.

In November, the Netherlands transferred three Patriot missile launcher units to Ukraine, providing critical air defense support amid ongoing Russian attacks.

Originally, the Dutch government had planned to coordinate with other countries to create a complete Patriot system, including a command post and additional launchers. However, after three months, with no other allies joining the initiative, the Netherlands decided to proceed independently.

