Zelenskyy calls Putin’s 9 May truce proposal a deceptive maneuver

The Ukrainian President urged an immediate, unconditional 30-day truce instead of waiting for May, emphasizing that preserving human life is more important than ceremonial events like military parades.
byYuri Zoria
29/04/2025
3 minute read
Military parade on Moscow’s Red Square, 9 May 2017. Source: kremlin.ru
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected the Russian proposal for a ceasefire beginning 8 May, labeling it “another attempt at manipulation.” Speaking during a televised address, Zelenskyy recalled that Ukraine had already responded positively to a US-backed proposal for a full ceasefire on 11 March and had separately offered Russia a halt to attacks on civilian targets.

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war and Russia’s continued bombings of Ukrainian cities, Putin’s proposed temporary ceasefire appears aimed solely at protecting his “Great Patriotic War” victory day parades on 9 May from possible Ukrainian strikes. This comes as US President Donald Trump pushes for Kyiv-Moscow ceasefire talks, allegedly to end the ongoing war.

On 28 April, the Kremlin announced that Vladimir Putin had ordered a ceasefire from 00:00 on 8 May to 00:00 on 11 May.

In the address, the Ukrainian President noted:

“Russia continuously rejects such initiatives and manipulates the world, attempting to deceive the United States,” Zelenskyy said. He criticized the Kremlin’s insistence on waiting until 8 May, saying, “Everyone is expected to wait until May 8 to stop firing so Putin can have silence during his parade. We value human lives, not parades.”

Zelenskyy called for an immediate, unconditional cessation of hostilities lasting at least 30 days, saying it would create a foundation for genuine diplomacy.

Reacting to the announcement, Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrii Sibiha insisted that if Russia truly wanted peace, it should cease fire immediately, not delay until 8 May.

