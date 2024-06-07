Eng
Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren revealed that this production will predominantly take place on Dutch soil, marking a significant boost for the nation’s defense industry.
byOlena Mukhina
07/06/2024
2 minute read
infantry fighting vehicle
A Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicle. Source: The illustrative photo Credit: Ukraine’s General Staff via Facebook.
The Netherlands to invest 400 million euros to produce infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine

The Netherlands will invest 400 million euros in a Swedish fund to produce infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine, according to De Telegraaf.

The country has supported Ukraine since the early days of Russia’s war against Ukraine. Last week, the Netherlands expressed its approval for Ukraine to potentially use F-16 fighter jets over Russian territory for self-defense purposes, citing the United Nations Charter’s provisions on self-defense. The Dutch foreign minister, Bruins Slot, stated that if Ukraine has the right to self-defense, there are no borders for using weapons.

Now, the Netherlands plans to support Kyiv by assisting in producing infantry fighting vehicles.

“The Netherlands is investing 400 million euros in a Swedish fund to manufacture infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine. The production of these vehicles is to take place ‘mainly’ in the Netherlands,” Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said on 7 June.

In addition to the funds for assistance for Ukraine, the Dutch government has presented an action plan to boost its defense industry. For instance, a startup budget for the defense market will be established, to which the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Economic Affairs have already contributed 25 million euros.

Furthermore, 54 million euros will be invested in developing drones for the Dutch armed forces.

Earlier, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius revealed that Germany is preparing a new military aid package worth €500 million to support Ukraine.

Germany to send infantry fighting vehicles, sniper rifles, and drones to Ukraine, minister announced

It would contain reconnaissance drones, spare parts for equipment, additional Marder infantry fighting vehicles, armored combat vehicles, anti-aircraft systems, electronic warfare equipment, several hundred sniper rifles, and one million rounds of small arms ammunition.

Read more:

