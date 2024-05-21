Ukraine to receive advanced YPR-765 armored vehicles from the Netherlands

Eng
Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren announced during an online meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the “Ramstein” format that the Netherlands will supply Ukraine with YPR-765 armored vehicles.
Olena Mukhina
21/05/2024
The Netherlands will provide YPR-765 armored vehicles to Ukraine.
YPR-765 armored vehicles. Credit: The Defense Ministry of Ukraine
Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren announced during an online meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the “Ramstein” format that the Netherlands will supply Ukraine with YPR-765 armored vehicles.

YPRs play an important role in the Ukrainian Army. They provide fire support for units in battle, evacuate the wounded soldiers, and also deliver ammunition to the front line.

“We are grateful to our partners from the Netherlands for their staunch support. The power of unity brings victory closer!” said the Ukraine’s Defense Ministry on social media.

YPRs are equipped with remote-controlled weapon stations, allowing the crew to operate the weapons from inside.

“It is essential to continue supporting Ukraine. Its fight is our fight. These types of armored vehicles are significant for Ukraine.

They are maneuverable and capable of quickly moving troops and can be used for reconnaissance, offensive, and defensive operations. The remote-controlled weaponry provides additional safety for a shooter,” stated Ollongren.

The YPRs will arrive in Ukraine as soon as possible. No specific information on the exact number of vehicles and types of weapons has been provided.

Earlier, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy had specifically requested the Netherlands for the aid.

According to Militarnyi, the Ukrainian military has used YRR-765 vehicles since 2022. In 2023, YPR-765 IFV of the PRI version was spotted in Ukraine. Those vehicles have an EWS turret with a Swiss Oerlikon KBA B02 25mm gun.

