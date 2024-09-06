Eng
Netherlands to supply F-16 equipment and air-to-air missiles to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense

The €80 million package includes spare parts, generators, and maintenance tools to ensure the jets’ operational readiness as Ukraine continues to defend its airspace.
byOlena Mukhina
06/09/2024
1 minute read
An F-16 fighter jet at Romania's 86th military air base
An F-16 fighter jet at Romania’s 86th military air base in Fetesti, Romania, on 13 November 2023. Credit: AFP
Netherlands to supply F-16 equipment and air-to-air missiles to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense

The Netherlands is providing technical equipment and materials for Ukrainian F-16s, along with air-to-air missiles to protect Ukraine’s airspace, announced by Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans at the “Ramstein” format meeting on 6 September, according to Ukrinform.

F-16 aircraft require auxiliary materials and spare parts for maintenance; otherwise, they cannot operate. The defense minister said the Netherlands will supply equipment worth €80 million.

The package will include a significant amount of spare parts, generators, vehicles, essential maintenance materials, specialized tools, and more.

The minister also highlighted that the aid would include air-to-air missiles, which would allow the Ukrainian Air Force to shoot down enemy aircraft.

For security reasons, the minister did not disclose specific details of the package or its delivery timeline but emphasized that the goal is to send the materials to Ukraine as quickly as possible.

Previously, the Netherlands announced plans to increase defense spending by more than 10% next year and purchase new tanks, fighter jets, frigates, and air defense systems in response to Russian aggression.

