Netherlands to supply F-16 equipment and air-to-air missiles to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense

The Netherlands is providing technical equipment and materials for Ukrainian F-16s, along with air-to-air missiles to protect Ukraine’s airspace, announced by Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans at the “Ramstein” format meeting on 6 September, according to Ukrinform.

F-16 aircraft require auxiliary materials and spare parts for maintenance; otherwise, they cannot operate. The defense minister said the Netherlands will supply equipment worth €80 million.

The package will include a significant amount of spare parts, generators, vehicles, essential maintenance materials, specialized tools, and more.

The minister also highlighted that the aid would include air-to-air missiles, which would allow the Ukrainian Air Force to shoot down enemy aircraft.

For security reasons, the minister did not disclose specific details of the package or its delivery timeline but emphasized that the goal is to send the materials to Ukraine as quickly as possible.

Previously, the Netherlands announced plans to increase defense spending by more than 10% next year and purchase new tanks, fighter jets, frigates, and air defense systems in response to Russian aggression.

