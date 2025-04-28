Putin announces “truce” on Victory Day’s 80th anniversary

Support us on Patreon
byMaria Tril
28/04/2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: news_kremlin Telegram
 Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a “ceasefire” to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory Day commemorating the defeat of Nazism in World War II, Russian media reported on 28 April.

Victory Day is a major national holiday in Russia, observed annually on May 9. It commemorates the Soviet Union’s Red Army’s liberation of territories occupied by German Nazi forces in 1944-1945.

Kremlin reportedly claimed that from zero hours 7-8 May until zero hours 10-11 May, the Russian side declares a truce. All combat operations will stop during this period, according to the report.

Russia expects Ukraine to follow suit, according to the announcement.

“Russia believes that the Ukrainian side should follow this example. In case of violations of the truce by the Ukrainian side, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will give an adequate and effective response,” Kremlin claimed.

Ukraine has not yet responded to this declaration.

On 19 April, the Kremlin and Putin announced an “Easter truce.” However, Ukraine and Russia exchanged accusations of its violation. Ukraine accused Russian forces of nearly 3,000 violations during that period.

President Zelenskyy said that “during the period after Easter, the Russian army resumed their usual assault activity.”

These “truces” come amid ongoing negotiations between the US, Ukraine, and Russia, which usually occur separately with the US and one of the countries at war. Russia continues to reject the American and Ukrainian ceasefire plan, setting its own conditions, which undermine Ukraine’s military and defense capabilities.

The Russian announcement emphasized Moscow’s readiness for peace negotiations. “The Russian side once again declares its readiness for peace talks without preconditions, aimed at eliminating the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis, constructive interaction with international partners,” Kremlin said.

