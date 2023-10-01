Russia’s night attacks injure at least four Ukrainian civilians after one killed, ten injured on 30 September

In the early hours of 1 October, Russia attacked Ukraine with some 30 Shahed explosive drones, three S-300 missiles, and artillery. Ukrainian air defenses reportedly downed 16 Shaheds. According to local authorities, civilian casualties from the nighttime attacks mounted to at least four injured. 30 September saw the death of at least one civilian in Russian attacks, 10 more were injured.

“Overnight into 1 October 2023, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with Shahed UAVs from the southern, southeastern, and northern directions (occupied Crimea’s Cape Chauda, Russia’s Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia’s Kursk),” the Ukrainian Air Force’s statement said.

According to the Air Force, Russians launched a total of “about 30” Iranian-made Shahed-131/136 one-way attack UAVs, while the Air Force’s air defense units destroyed 16 of the Shaheds in cooperation with other anti-air units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Uman

Russian drones attacked Cherkasy Oblast, where the public broadcaster Suspilne reported explosions and the activity of air defense forces last night.

According to Cherkasy Oblast Head Ihor Taburets, the Russians hit an industrial infrastructure facility in Uman, injuring at least one civilian. The air alert in the region was declared three times and lasted from around midnight until 05:04 in the morning.

“At night, Cherkasy region came under a massive drone attack. There were hits on industrial infrastructure in Uman. As a result, fires broke out in warehouses. In particular, where grain was stored,” Taburets elaborated, adding that one person was hospitalized as per preliminary data.

Dnipro

Russian drones also targeted the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging civilian infrastructure, according to Oblast Head Serhii Lysak. He says a fire broke out due to the strike, but firefighters localized it. There were no casualties, according to him.

“One of the drones was destroyed by the military of the East Air Command,” he added not naming the total number of the UAVs involved in the attack.

Lysak says Russian troops also fired heavy artillery at Nikopol and Velykomykhailivka community in the oblast’s Sinelnykivskyi district, damaging power lines and a gas pipeline, but injuring no one.

Kherson

Kherson Oblast Head Oleksandr Prokudin reported that at about 04:00 in the morning, Russian forces shelled the town of Stanislav, injuring two men.

Also, on 30 September, one person was injured in the region in 102 Russian attacks on Kherson settlements, Prokudin said. At least 27 shells hit the regional capital, Kherson City.

Zaporizhzhia

A fire broke out at an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia as a result of a nighttime missile strike on Zaporizhzhia, injuring a 35-year-old, according to local authorities.

The Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration says that Russia attacked a total of 27 local settlements on 30 September, killing one and injuring eight more civilians: Russian shelling killed a 61-year-old resident of Mala Tokmachka and injured a 66-year-old local woman, while in Matviivka, Russian missiles injured six middle-aged civilians.

Kharkiv

Kharkiv Oblast Head Oleh Syniehubov said last night at about 1 a.m., three Russian missiles hit the premises of a civilian enterprise in Kharkiv, causing a fire. Those were ballistic surface-to-air missiles launched by the S-300 anti-air system, used in their secondary ground-attack role, according to the preliminary data.

Donetsk Oblast

Acting Donetsk Oblast Head Ihor Moroz says two Shahed drones hit a house in Lyman this morning, causing injuries.

“We have information about the dead and wounded, and we are establishing the exact data,” he wrote on Telegram.

Additionally, Moroz reported two confirmed civilian casualties in the Russian attacks on 30 September, one injured in Novoukrainka, Volnovakha direction, and one more in Lastochkyne, Donetsk direction. He says Russian attacks caused extensive damage in multiple settlements across that oblast.

Read also: