Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

None of 74 Russian UAVs reach targets in Ukraine as Belarus deploys fighter to down stray Russian drone

Ukraine repelled a massive Russian air attack with no reported casualties. None of the 74 Russian Shahed drones reached Ukrainian targets, and two of five missiles were downed. Belarus deployed aviation to intercept a stray Shahed that entered its airspace.
byYuri Zoria
29/08/2024
3 minute read
fire cherkasy oblast after shooting down russian shahed drone overnight 29 august 2024 telegram/ihor taburets
Fire in Cherkasy Oblast after shooting down a Russian Shahed drone overnight on 29 August 2024. Photo: Telegram/Ihor Taburets.
None of 74 Russian UAVs reach targets in Ukraine as Belarus deploys fighter to down stray Russian drone

In the early hours of 29 August, Ukraine successfully repelled a large-scale Russian air assault, downing 62 out of 79 UAVs and missiles, including 60 Shahed drones. The rest of the drones and at least one missile reportedly crashed without reaching their targets. Meanwhile, Belarus, a Russian ally, had to destroy a Russian Shahed that breached its airspace.

This attack is part of a pattern of daily assaults by Russian forces on Ukrainian regions using various weapons, including strike drones, missiles, guided bombs, and multiple rocket launcher systems. Ukraine routinely shoots down most of Shahed suicide drones in each attack.

The commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, reported on Telegram that Russian forces launched the attack using:

  • 3 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided missiles and two other missiles of an unidentified type from the airspace of Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod Oblasts,
  • 74 Shahed-131/136 one-way attack UAVs from the areas of Russia’s Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, and Yeysk.

Oleshchuk stated,

“As a result of the air battle, two guided aircraft missiles Kh-59/69 and 60 strike UAVs ‘Shahed-131/136’ were shot down. Another 14 strike UAVs were locationally lost (fell) on the territory of Ukraine.”

The wording “locationally lost” in the Ukrainian air defender lingo means that a target disappeared from radars before reaching a possible target, most probably just crashing somewhere on its way.

Local authorities reported no civilian casualties linked to the air assault.

In the regions

The Ukrainian air defense systems were active in Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Sumy, and Donetsk oblasts, according to Oleshchuk.

Regional administrations provided further details on the overnight attacks.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a missile, believed to be a Kh-59, struck in the Nova Vodolaha Territorial Hromada, causing a fire over a 200-square-meter area.

In Kyiv, Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported that air raid alerts were issued twice, lasting almost 6 hours in total. He noted, there were about 15 drones in total, and added,

“None of the enemy’s strike drones reached their target!”

Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration, confirmed that eight Shaheds were destroyed within the oblast without consequences. However, he mentioned a few hits, including one on a private enterprise in the regional center, where a fire was promptly extinguished.

Minsk deploys fighter jet against Russian Shahed

Belarus reportedly deployed a fighter jet to intercept a stray Russian Shahed drone that entered its airspace during last night’s assault. Last night, the Ukrainian airspace monitoring channels confirmed that one of the Russian Shaheds entered Belarus from the south.

According to the Belarusian opposition Telegram channel “Belaruski Hajun,” the incident occurred at 03:30 in the Yelsk district. The channel reported,

“A fighter jet of the Belarusian Air Force chased the intruder for about 20 minutes, and around 03:55 in the Yelsk district of Gomel region, at least 2 explosions were heard and a bright flash was observed in the sky.”

According to the channel, this marks the first recorded instance of a Belarusian Air Force fighter attempting to destroy a real military target in the sky – a Russian Shahed kamikaze drone.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts