Kyiv sees no evidence of Belarusian troop buildup on border

Kyiv sees no evidence that Minsk sends additional troops to its border with Ukraine, said Spokesperson of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andrii Demchenko, according to UkrInform.

Recently, the Belarusian Defense Ministry announced it was deploying additional military equipment to areas bordering Ukraine.

The statements came after Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko had issued orders to strengthen troop formations in the Gomel and Mozyr tactical directions “in response to any possible provocations.”

He had also said that Belarus downed Ukrainian drones in its airspace. These claims were made amid Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast, which, many believe, could be a diversionary maneuver for Kyiv’s forces influenced by the Russian government.

“The situation along the border is unchanged. It is fully under control,” Ukrainian Spokesperson Demchenko assured.

He described Belarus’s actions as “an attempt to escalate the situation to continue playing into Russia’s hands.” He noted that Belarus has repeatedly accused Ukraine of unfriendly actions.

“However, we currently do not observe any movement of equipment or personnel near our border. Most likely, Belarus will be forced to produce photo and video materials as part of an information campaign, with some units possibly stationed at the border,” he emphasized.

He added that intelligence is continuing to monitor developments in Belarus.

