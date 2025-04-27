Russia attacks Ukraine with 149 drones overnight, kills one, injures two civilians

In their daily air attack, Russian forces targeted at least five Ukrainian regions overnight on 27 April 2025. Although Ukrainian air defenders managed to shoot down or divert most drones, those that penetrated the defenses killed a man and injured a woman and a girl.

Russia launched 149 drones against Ukraine starting at 21:00 on 26 April, according to Ukraine’s Air Force. The drones were launched from the areas of Kursk, Bryansk, Oryol, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that aviation, air defense missile units, electronic warfare systems, and mobile fire groups were used to repel the attack. By 09:00, Ukrainian forces confirmed the downing of 57 Shahed drones across the east, north, south, and central parts of the country. In addition, 67 Russian decoy drones were “locationally lost” without causing harm.

The Air Force’s figures suggest that at least 25 Russian explosive drones might have reached their targets.

Civilian casualties reported in Odesa and Pavlohrad

In Odesa Oblast, Russian drones hit a three-story residential building and vehicles in Odesa district. A 35-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized, according to the Odesa Oblast Prosecutor’s Office. Suspilne reported that air raid sirens sounded from 02:31 to 03:14, with drones spotted approaching from the Black Sea. Odesa’s Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov stated at 03:02 that explosions were heard in the city.

In Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, drones struck the city, killing a man and injuring a 14-year-old girl, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak reported. Two apartment buildings were damaged, and a fire broke out in one. Additional strikes hit the Verbkivska community, where a drone attack killed 500 livestock animals at a farming enterprise.

The drone attacks impacted several regions including Zhytomyr Oblast, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Odesa Oblast, Donetsk Oblast, Sumy Oblast, and Cherkasy Oblast, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.