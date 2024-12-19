Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

None of Russia’s 85 drones reach targets in Ukraine; missiles hit homes but cause no injuries

Three Russian missiles reportedly damaged detached houses and apartment buildings in Sumy and Kryvyi Rih.
byYuri Zoria
19/12/2024
2 minute read
damage russia's missile attack kryvyi rih dnipropetrovsk oblast overnight 19 2024 52b07b1e-990c-4756-938d-4dbeb512c0f9 ukraine's air force reports its defense forces successfully neutralized all 85 russian drones during massive though strikes
Damage from Russia’s missile attack in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, overnight on 19 December 2024. Photo: Telegram/Serhii Lysak
None of Russia’s 85 drones reach targets in Ukraine; missiles hit homes but cause no injuries

Ukraine’s Air Force reports that its defense forces successfully neutralized all 85 Russian drones during a massive overnight attack on 19 December, though missile strikes caused some property damage.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

According to the Air Force, Russian forces launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from occupied Crimea and Rostov Oblast, a Kh-59/69 guided missile from Kursk Oblast’s airspace, and 85 attack drones, including Shahed-type UAVs, from Russia’s Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, and Orel regions.

Ukrainian air defense forces, including aviation units, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces, participated in repelling the attack.

The Air Force confirmed the destruction of 45 Shahed-type and other attack drones across ten regions: Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolaiv oblasts. Additionally, 40 enemy decoy drones disappeared from radars without negative consequences.

According to the report, the missile strikes damaged detached houses, apartment buildings, and municipal property in Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, though preliminary reports indicated no casualties or injuries. No drone impacts were recorded, and no additional reports of destruction or casualties were received.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast chief Serhii Lysak reported that Russian missiles hit Kryvyi Rih overnight, damaging infrastructure, buildings, and vehicles but causing no casualties. He also stated that Nikopol and the Marhanets community were struck by artillery, Grad MLRS, and drones, damaging infrastructure and property without injuries.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts