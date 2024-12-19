None of Russia’s 85 drones reach targets in Ukraine; missiles hit homes but cause no injuries

Ukraine’s Air Force reports that its defense forces successfully neutralized all 85 Russian drones during a massive overnight attack on 19 December, though missile strikes caused some property damage.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

According to the Air Force, Russian forces launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from occupied Crimea and Rostov Oblast, a Kh-59/69 guided missile from Kursk Oblast’s airspace, and 85 attack drones, including Shahed-type UAVs, from Russia’s Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, and Orel regions.

Ukrainian air defense forces, including aviation units, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces, participated in repelling the attack.

The Air Force confirmed the destruction of 45 Shahed-type and other attack drones across ten regions: Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolaiv oblasts. Additionally, 40 enemy decoy drones disappeared from radars without negative consequences.

According to the report, the missile strikes damaged detached houses, apartment buildings, and municipal property in Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, though preliminary reports indicated no casualties or injuries. No drone impacts were recorded, and no additional reports of destruction or casualties were received.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast chief Serhii Lysak reported that Russian missiles hit Kryvyi Rih overnight, damaging infrastructure, buildings, and vehicles but causing no casualties. He also stated that Nikopol and the Marhanets community were struck by artillery, Grad MLRS, and drones, damaging infrastructure and property without injuries.

