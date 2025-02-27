Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Romania allows military to intercept aerial threats after Russian drone incidents

Romania’s military was legally unable to act against aerial threats without an official state of emergency.
byYuri Zoria
27/02/2025
3 minute read
romania allows military intercept aerial threats after russian drone incidents romanian f-16s 5-un-nou-lot-de-aeronave-f-16-la-campia-turzii-foto-alexandru-aioanei romania’s legally unable act against without official state emergency senate approved two laws 26 allow shoot down
Romanian F-16s. Photo: Romania’s Defense Ministry
Romania allows military to intercept aerial threats after Russian drone incidents

The Romanian senate approved two laws on 26 February that allow the military to shoot down unauthorized drones and conduct military missions and operations during peacetime on Romanian territory.

This comes as Russian explosive drones regularly enter Romania during Moscow’s nighttime attacks on Ukraine’s Odesa Oblast, adjacent to the country. Last fall, Russian drones violated the Romania airspace on 8 and 27 September, 19 and 23 October. Earlier, around half a dozen more drones crashed on Romanian territory.

RFE/RL Romania reports that the legislation on controlling national airspace usage passed with 78 votes in favor, 11 against, and 2 abstentions. The law regarding peacetime military missions and operations on Romanian territory received 80 favorable votes, 12 against, and 2 abstentions.

“We are strengthening Romania’s defense!” interim Senate President Mircea Abrudean wrote on Facebook. “The first law regulates the downing of unauthorized drones that violate Romanian airspace. The second law allows more efficient collaboration between the Romanian Army and NATO partners on national territory in missions and military operations conducted during peacetime.

Abrudean criticized senators from right-wing AUR, SOS and POT parties, saying they “showed they serve other interests, not those of Romanians.” He assured that “Romania’s security is not negotiable.”

The liberal Save Romania Union (USR) also criticized the three right-wing parties, calling them “isolationist” and accusing them of wanting to “hand over Romanian airspace as a gift to Russia.”

USR Senator Cristian Ghinea explained the necessity of adopting these laws:

“In 2014, some little green men without uniforms and without a declaration of war invaded Crimea and occupied it in favor of Russia. Yesterday, in the Senate Defense Committee, I asked what happens if tomorrow we wake up with 1,600 little green men in the Danube Delta. Eduard Bachide, the Secretary of State from the Ministry of Defense, replied that ‘the Police will take them.’ That is Romanian legislation at this moment!”

General Vlad Gheorghiță, Chief of the General Staff, drew attention to this legislative gap, explaining that Romania did not yet have a clear legal basis either for shooting down hostile drones or for responding to possible incursions on national territory.

USR Senator Sorin Șipoș called the law “a vital instrument for national security,” granting the army “the legitimate right to intervene against enemy drones that violate airspace.” Rejecting claims of “surrender of sovereignty,” he stated, “Nothing could be further from the truth! On the contrary, this law strengthens Romania’s sovereignty.”

Previously, the Romanian army could not shoot down drones or missiles violating its airspace unless a state of emergency was declared in the country, Militarnyi noted.

Russia targeting Romania

In late December, it was reported that during a strike on Ukraine, a Russian cruise missile entered Ukraine through Moldova and Romania. The Russian cruise missile flew approximately 140 kilometers in Moldovan and Romanian airspace and reached its final trajectory in Ukraine’s Chernivtsi Oblast. It passed from the Yampil area in Vinnytsia to the Darabani area in Botosani County, Romania.

Shahed-type explosive drones, along with cruise missiles, have repeatedly entered Romanian airspace, with some crashing inside the country. For example, in July 2024, Foreign Minister Luminița Odobescu confirmed that fragments of Shahed drones, used by Russia to attack Odesa overnight on 25 July, were found in Romania. That same day, media reported that near the settlement of Plauru, debris was found that likely belonged to Russian Shahed drones.

In September 2024, the Romanian Ministry of Defense reported searching for new debris of Russian kamikaze drones due to increased attacks on border areas of Ukraine, resulting in some drones falling on Romanian territory.

Russian explosive drone crashes in Romania, NATO doesn’t see attack as intentional

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts