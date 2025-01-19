Support us on Patreon
Ukraine halts transfer of aircraft technicians to infantry amid mobilization crisis

A public outcry from the 114th Aviation Brigade has forced Ukraine’s military leadership to protect specialized technical personnel while struggling to address critical infantry shortages along the front lines.
19/01/2025
Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said in an interview with journalist Andrii Tsaplienko that he issued an order prohibiting the transfer of highly skilled specialists from the Air Force who have undergone specialized training to the infantry.

This week, a major scandal erupted in Ukraine’s military after technicians from the 114th Aviation Brigade publicly revealed that a mass transfer of specialists to infantry positions threatens to cripple their unit’s aircraft maintenance capabilities, exposing deeper issues in Ukraine’s military mobilization efforts. The controversy highlights a critical dilemma facing Ukraine’s military leadership: maintaining specialized technical capabilities while addressing severe infantry shortages along the front lines.

Syrskyi emphasized that Air Force specialists responsible for aircraft maintenance are irreplaceable, as significant resources have been invested in their training.

“I have issued an order prohibiting the transfer of highly qualified personnel who have undergone specialized training and focus on aircraft maintenance. These are specialists in whom substantial funds have been invested, who possess valuable experience, and who cannot be easily replaced.

At the same time, we face an urgent need on the frontline to bolster personnel in our mechanized brigades. Unfortunately, current mobilization efforts do not fully meet this requirement,” he explained.

The Ukrainian commander-in-chief also highlighted that measures are being taken to optimize the situation on the frontline by reducing the logistical and support burdens.

“Again, within reasonable limits. The staff understands these tasks and has carried out the necessary calculations,” Syrskyi added.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urgently appealed to Western allies for additional Patriot missile systems.

He said that over the past week, the Russian military launched approximately 550 attack drones, nearly 60 missiles of various types, and more than 660 aerial bombs.

Zelenskyy urges West for more Patriot systems on eve of Trump’s inauguration

