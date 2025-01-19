Support us on Patreon
Zelenskyy urges West for more Patriot systems on eve of Trump’s inauguration

With Donald Trump’s inauguration tomorrow, Ukraine reported intercepting over 300 Russian drones and 60 missiles this week amid intensifying aerial assaults.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
19/01/2025
1 minute read
Patriot air defense system
A Patriot air defense system. Credit: @MJaegerT on X
On the eve of Donald Trump’s inauguration as US president, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urgently appealed to Western allies for additional Patriot missile systems.

While costly, at approximately $3 million per missile, the Patriot system has proven crucial in defending Ukrainian airspace, particularly against advanced Russian ballistic missiles like the Kinzhal and Iskander.

“Over the past week, the Russian military has launched approximately 550 attack drones, nearly 60 missiles of various types, and more than 660 aerial bombs,” Zelensky said in his latest address. “More Patriots for Ukraine mean more lives saved. Longer-range systems for Ukraine mean greater guarantees of stopping the Russian war.”

Ukraine’s Defense Forces successfully intercepted 33 missiles, including ballistic ones, and 311 attack drones this week, while 136 drones targeting infrastructure failed to reach their objectives, according to Zelenskyy.

During a NATO summit in Washington last July, allies pledged five additional Patriot systems to supplement Ukraine’s four-unit arsenal.

“We need 10 to 12 more Patriot systems to effectively protect our skies,” Zelenskyy stated on 10 December.

Germany recently bolstered its support by approving a military aid package that includes IRIS-T air defense systems and two Patriot launchers. “We are committed to strengthening Ukraine’s air defense capabilities,” German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said, adding that Germany would deploy a Patriot battery to Rzeszów, Poland, near the Ukrainian border, by January 2025.

