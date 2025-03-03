Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Explosions rock major Russian oil refinery in Ufa used for military fuel supplies

Bashneft oil refinery complex in Ufa is among Russia’s top five oil refining centers.
byVira Kravchuk
03/03/2025
2 minute read
A significant fire broke out at the Bashneft oil refinery complex in Ufa, Russia, following explosions that residents reported hearing in the early hours of 3 March.
A significant fire broke out at the Bashneft oil refinery complex in Ufa, Russia, following explosions that residents reported hearing in the early hours of 3 March. Source: Astra Telegram channel
Explosions rock major Russian oil refinery in Ufa used for military fuel supplies

A significant fire broke out at the Bashneft oil refinery complex in Ufa, Russia, following explosions that residents reported hearing in the early hours of 3 March.

Ukraine intensified its long-range drone attacks against the military and fuel facilities within Russia, aiming to disrupt fuel and ammunition supplies crucial for the Russian military. Russia’s economy also heavily relies on its oil and gas sector, so by targeting oil refineries, Ukraine attempts to exert economic pressure on Russia.

Surveillance footage captured an explosion at 2:38 a.m. local time, after which flames engulfed portions of the Bashneft oil refinery, according to Russian telegram channel Astra.

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (MChS) confirmed the incident but did not specify its cause, initially stating that the fire occurred “near the incineration furnace.”

“Employees of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations have contained the fire on the territory of the Ufa Oil Refinery in Ufa,” the regional MChS stated in an official communication. “There is no threat to residents of nearby areas.”

Ukrainian Osint analysts who geolocated the footage claim the fire damaged the L-24-7 unit and oil storage facilities, reportedly including two RVSP-3000 vertical steel tanks and main supply pipelines. They further allege a third RVSP-2000 tank detonated.

While the Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of seven unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) overnight, their statement made no mention of Bashkiria, the region where Ufa is located.

In a later update, MChS Bashkortostan reported: “The open fire on the plant territory has been extinguished. No excess of harmful substances has been recorded near the enterprise.” They also suggested the incident was related to “the technological process,” though provided no further details.

The head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation, Andrii Kovalenko, characterized the Ufa refinery as having “strategic importance for the Russian army,” noting that it produces aviation and diesel fuel used by Russian military forces.

Kovalenko stated that the Bashkortostan region ranks among Russia’s top five oil refining centers, with the Ufa complex processing approximately 20 million tons of crude annually.

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts