Meanwhile, the US has removed a major obstacle in negotiations with Ukraine by agreeing not to count past military aid in a rare earth minerals deal.
28/04/2025
Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1159: Czech shell initiative delivers 400,000 rounds to Ukraine

Military

Zelenskyy refutes Russian claims of full control over Kursk, says fighting also continues in Russia’s Belgorod. Deep State projects reports 29 km² under Ukrainian control in Kursk, with additional contested territory in Belgorod.

“Deceiving world”: Zelenskyy unveils Russia’s hidden war strategy behind claims on readiness for peace. While Russian officials speak of ceasefire readiness, Ukrainian defenders face intensified assaults that contradict Moscow’s diplomatic messaging.

Russia starts using civilian cars with extensive anti-drone protection in Donetsk Oblast assaults (video). A failed Russian assault near Bahatyr used such cars alongside motorcycles. Ukrainian forces reportedly destroyed 24 of 28 vehicles, repelling the attack.

Ukrainian partisans sabotage railway used by Russian forces in Luhansk Oblast. The Atesh movement destroyed a relay box north of occupied Luhansk.

ISW: Russians to integrate motorcycles in upcoming Ukraine offensives. Russian troops increasingly rely on motorcycles and civilian vehicles to conduct infantry transport and assaults along Ukraine’s frontline areas.

Intelligence and technology

Czech initiative delivers 400,000 more shells to Ukraine by end of April. Czech Defense Minister Jana Černochová confirmed Czechia helped arrange the delivery of about 1.5 million artillery shells to Ukraine in 2024.

Frontline report: New British truck turns Russian drones into electronic confetti — and Ukraine wants it bad. In live-fire tests, Britain’s new microwave weapon disabled 100 Russian drones at once — for pennies per shot.

UK intel: Foreigners make up minor share of Russian army recruitment. Despite relying mainly on domestic recruits, Russia will likely continue limited foreign recruitment to compensate battlefield losses while avoiding a second mass mobilization campaign.

International

Ukraine secures key concession: US removes stumbling block in rare earth minerals deal after months of tension. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that the US has agreed not to count past military and financial aid in the forthcoming agreement.

Ukraine’s ex-FM Kuleba says Ukraine nowhere near real peace talks. Dmytro Kuleba stated that from a ceasefire standpoint, Ukraine’s situation has not changed since January or last autumn.

Humanitarian and social impact

Russia attacks Ukraine with 149 drones overnight, kills one, injures two civilians. The Russian drone strike also killed 500 livestock animals near Pavlohrad. Ukraine neutralized most drones, with only 25 possibly reaching targets.

FT: Russians linked to Ukraine war bought Maltese “golden” passports. Several Russians sanctioned over Russia’s Ukraine war obtained Maltese passports via a golden visa program under EU court scrutiny, the FT says.

