Zelenskyy refutes Russian claims of full control over Kursk, says fighting also continues in Russia’s Belgorod

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on 27 April that Ukrainian forces continue active defense operations in Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod oblasts, rejecting Moscow’s claims of full control of Kursk Oblast.

Yesterday, Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, talking to Russian President Vladimir Putin, claimed that Russian forces have completely “liberated” Kursk Oblast from Ukrainian troops. Various Ukrainian sources denied the claim.

Following a report by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, Zelenskyy said,

“Our troops continue active defensive actions in the designated areas of Kursk and Belgorod oblasts.“

The Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled nearly 70 Russian assault attempts by mid-day on 27 April, with fighting intensifying on the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, Lyman, and Kursk fronts.

According to Deep State interactive war map project, Ukrainian forces control about 29.02 square km in Kursk Oblast, with more areas marked as a gray zone. Additionally, a roughly 13 square km gray zone remains in Belgorod oblast, where the Ukrainian troops continue fighting.

Parts of Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast are also marked as gray zone, where Russian are reportedly attempting to invade the region and consolidate their gains.