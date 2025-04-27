FT: Russians linked to Ukraine war bought Maltese “golden” passports

At least seven Russians sanctioned for involvement in Russia’s war in Ukraine obtained Maltese citizenship through a “golden” visa program, Financial Times reported on 27 April. Among them is Albert Avdolyan, sanctioned by the EU for his businesses providing revenue to the Russian government, who can still travel to Malta thanks to his Maltese passport obtained in 2015.

Malta remains the only EU country still selling citizenship for investment. Campaigners against Malta’s “golden passport” scheme warn that if the EU court sides with Malta, other countries like Cyprus could revive their own citizenship-for-sale programs.

Based on published in the country’s Government Gazette and leaked documents, the FT identified seven individuals who acquired Maltese citizenship and were later sanctioned by the US, EU, or Ukraine over ties to the war. These individuals form part of a wider group of 16 people who bought Maltese citizenship despite being politically exposed or later convicted of crimes.

The European Commission took Malta to the European Court of Justice, arguing that the sale of citizenship undermines the essence of EU membership. The court ruling is expected on 29 April.

The article mentions four sanctioned Russians among the identified Maltese passport holders:

Evgeniya Bernova :

Accused by the US of exporting dual-use equipment to Russia via a Malta-based company. Bernova said she acquired Maltese citizenship through a thorough due diligence process and claimed her investments were legitimate.

Albert Avdolyan :

Documents linked to Henley & Partners show Avdolyan and his family traveled to Malta four times after obtaining residency and citizenship, providing hotel, restaurant, and private jet receipts as proof of presence.

Pavel Melnikov :

Convicted of tax fraud in Finland. He is appealing the revocation of his Maltese citizenship and claims he followed all local laws, denying wrongdoing.

Semen Kuksov:

Jailed in the UK for laundering criminal funds.