Russia starts using civilian cars with extensive anti-drone protection in Donetsk Oblast assaults (video)

A failed Russian assault near Bahatyr used such cars alongside motorcycles. Ukrainian forces reportedly destroyed 24 of 28 vehicles, repelling the attack.
byYuri Zoria
27/04/2025
3 minute read
Assault on Ukrainian positions using vehicles with anti-drone protection. Donetsk Oblast. Photos: Operative-Strategic Command Khortytsia, Telegram/Exilenova+, via Militarnyi
Russian forces launched a motorized assault on Ukrainian positions near Bahatyr in Donetsk Oblast using 18 motorcycles and 10 civilian vehicles equipped with anti-drone protection, according to Militarnyi.

For months, Russia has been pushing to capture the remaining parts of Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine, with a focus on Pokrovsk, Chasiv Yar and other Ukrainian strongholds. Amid heavy losses of armored vehicles, Russia resorts to using motorcycles, scooters, and civilian cars in their assaults.

Ukraine’s Operational-Strategic Grouping of Forces Khortytsia reported on 26 April that the movement of the Russian convoy was detected early, allowing Ukrainian artillery to strike the vehicles with cluster munitions before they reached Ukrainian lines.

“Thanks to the professional work of the intelligence organization staff, the movement of the Russian invaders was detected early, and the enemy convoy was struck,” the press service of the Khortytsia reported.

Bahatyr, which Russian forces are attempting to capture after occupying the settlement of Rozlyv as part of their push westward in Donetsk Oblast, is located west of occupied Donetsk.

Bahatyr and Rozlyv on the map. Map: Deep State Map

Of the 18 motorcycles involved in the assault, Ukrainian forces destroyed 15. Additionally, nine out of 10 civilian vehicles fitted with anti-drone defenses were destroyed, the report says.

Russian troops tried to dismount and hide in a nearby forest strip, but Ukrainian forces inflicted significant losses through coordinated actions with brigades and command units.

The Telegram channel Vuhledar reported that Russian personnel losses near Bahatyr totaled around 40 troops.

ISW: Russians to integrate motorcycles in upcoming Ukraine offensives

The assault near Bahatyr follows a pattern of Russia compensating for armored vehicle losses by modifying civilian cars and motorcycles with anti-drone cages. Militarnyi previously reported that Russian forces began using motorcycles with sidecars outfitted with anti-drone cope cage armor to mitigate drone strikes.

