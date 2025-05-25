Support us on Patreon
YLE: Recycled fishing nets become Ukraine’s frontline anti-drone tool

Old gear once used by Danish and Swedish fishermen now protects Ukrainian soldiers from aerial attacks.
byYuri Zoria
25/05/2025
3 minute read
Fishing nets once discarded by Nordic fishermen are now protecting Ukrainian soldiers from drone attacks. YLE reports that old fishing nets from Sweden and Denmark are being installed above trenches and shelter entrances to slow or neutralize falling explosives and disrupt Russian drone operations. The unconventional method has proven useful as drones play an increasingly central role in modern warfare.

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, aerial drones are widely used by both sides in for both offensive and defensive operations because they are significantly cheaper and more versatile than traditional missile systems, and even often serve as a replacement for artillery. They can also be difficult to intercept due to their altitude and maneuverability.

According to YLE, as one of the responses to drone threats, Ukraine has begun deploying old Nordic fishing nets to interfere with these airborne threats.

Danish fishing nets, rendered unusable after Brexit barred Danish fishing in UK waters, have been donated to Ukraine in large volumes. YLE notes that a March report indicates that Denmark alone has provided nets worth approximately €2.5 million.

Anti-drone cages appear on Ukrainian Mavic UAVs

Additional significant donations have come from private individuals. Bernard Christensen, a member of a Polish-Ukrainian aid organization, told Sweden’s SVT:

“All kinds of nets are extremely useful. Ukrainians are resourceful and find a use for every net we can get to them.”

The nets are effective in delaying the detonation of aerial explosives and stopping drones before they reach their targets. Also, drone propellers sometimes get entangled in the netting, preventing drones from completing their mission.

Russia also adopting similar methods

Ukraine is not the only one utilizing such unconventional tactics. Russian troops are also deploying fishing nets to cover entire roads and protect logistics routes.

 

