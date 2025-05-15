Drones defending against drones: anti-UAV cages appear on Ukrainian Mavics

Aerial footage that emerged on 14 May has revealed that Ukrainian drones are now flying with makeshift metal mesh cages, mimicking earlier vehicle-based defenses. The armor—described as similar to a barbecue grill—has appeared on some Mavic drones, likely as a response to the growing presence of interceptor drones along the 700-mile front line in Russia’s 39-month war on Ukraine, Forbes reports.

Drone-on-drone warfare has become increasingly common, as both Ukrainian and Russian forces deploy thousands of low-cost unmanned aerial vehicles. Traditional air defense systems have proven expensive and inefficient at intercepting the sheer volume of $500 drones now swarming the skies. A single interception can cost thousands in ammunition or millions in equipment. In response, both sides have turned to cheap interceptor drones. These aerial defenders are designed to destroy incoming UAVs through various means—some use shotguns, others explode on impact, and many attempt to ram their targets in mid-air.

The use of aerial “cope cages” emerged after this interceptor drone class became common over the last year. While Russian forces were first to adopt metal cage defenses on tanks and vehicles after launching their full-scale invasion in February 2022, the concept has now extended into the air.

Cope cages, along with nets and chains, have become standard on ground vehicles. Ukrainian and Russian forces also stretch drone-catching nets over supply routes, and Russian oil facilities have begun installing netting as protection from long-range drone attacks.

Forbes notes that for drones, the adaptation presents both protection and limits. The metal mesh may shield a UAV from being destroyed by a direct ramming hit, but its weight—comparable to the drone’s own payload—reduces mission effectiveness. The Mavic drone fitted with a cage reportedly carries just a few hundred grams, the same weight as the grill itself.

Despite these limitations, innovation continues rapidly. As cage armor for ground vehicles evolved quickly in the wake of new threats, similar improvements are expected for drone armor—likely leading to lighter and better-fitted materials in the near future.

The first known sightings of the anti-drone protection, known as cope cages, followed Russia’s February 2022 full-scale invasion, when Russian vehicles began using metal structures to mitigate drone threats. These adaptations have now expanded across the battlefield and into aerial combat, as drone roles grow more central to warfare.