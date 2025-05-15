Support us on Patreon
Ukraine unveils new Magura v7 naval drone used to shoot down two Russian Su-30 jets

The upgraded – 7.2-meter, 3,400-kg – version has a greater payload, improved endurance, and missile and turret weapon configurations.
15/05/2025
Ukrainian maritime drones Magura V7 (left) and older V5. May 2025. Photo: Militarnyi
On 15 May 2025, Militarnyi reported that Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) presented the specifications of its new-generation Magura v7 naval drone. According to the report, this drone was used earlier in May to shoot down two Russian Su-30 fighters.

Drone warfare innovations have become a defining feature of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Unmanned vehicles—operating in the air, on land, and at sea—now play a central role, with both sides rapidly advancing their technologies. Ukrainian maritime drones, in particular, have played a significant role in forcing most of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet to withdraw from the northwestern Black Sea and from positions near occupied Crimea.

The Magura v7, developed by Uforce, is an expanded and upgraded successor to the Magura v5. The new version is double the size, measuring 7.2 meters and weighing 3,400 kg. The increase in mass and hull size allows it to operate effectively in seas with up to 3-point wave conditions, whereas the previous version was limited to 2-point conditions.

Magura V5 (in the foreground) and V7. Photo: Militarnyi

Enhanced range, autonomy, and operational versatility

The drone’s diesel engine, rated at 270 horsepower, works in tandem with expanded 1,200-liter fuel tanks to boost its operational range from 450 to 800 nautical miles—approximately 1,500 kilometers. The Magura v7 can conduct missions autonomously for 48 hours, or up to 7 days when paired with a generator, Militarnyi reports.

Its payload capacity was increased to 650 kg, enabling the installation of both a warhead and auxiliary weapons. These include a gyrostabilized turret equipped with an optical module featuring both thermal and daylight channels, and a twin launcher capable of deploying AIM-9M air-to-air missiles.

Naval drone Magura v7 equipped with machine gun turret, May 2025. Photo: Militarnyi.

Anti-air missile configuration and alternatives

The drone’s air-defense variant, shown during the presentation, was outfitted with two aviation pylons used as fixed guides for the AIM-9M Sidewinder air-to-air missiles. Missile targeting is performed by rotating the drone body for horizontal aiming, while the missile’s infrared seeker handles vertical tracking within a 60–67° field of view.

AIM-9M missile on the pylons of the Magura v7 naval drone, May 2025. Photo: Militarnyi.

A commander from HUR’s Group 13, operating these drones, stated during the event that in future configurations, the drone will also be fitted with Soviet-made R-73 air-to-air missiles as an alternative to the American systems.

Multi-role design expands mission profile

In addition to combat use, the Magura v7 is intended for a variety of missions, including logistics, patrolling, and maritime acoustic monitoring. Developers claim it can be equipped for firefighting and cargo transport. Like its predecessor, it relies on a multichannel satellite communication system that maintains operational integrity in the presence of enemy electronic warfare systems.

