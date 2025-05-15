Ukraine battle-tests Czech AI kamikaze drones immune to Russian jamming

Czech company LPP Holding says it has successfully deployed its autonomous MTS drones in Ukraine, confirming their combat effectiveness and resistance to Russian electronic warfare. These unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are reportedly equipped with AI-based navigation, enabling them to operate without GPS, radio signals, or optical fiber.

At the time of publication, there was no official confirmation from Ukrainian or Czech authorities regarding the testing or combat use of these drones against Russian forces in Ukraine.

Drone warfare innovations have become a defining feature of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Unmanned vehicles—operating in the air, on land, and at sea—now play a central role, with both sides rapidly advancing their technologies.

E15 reported that LPP co-owner Radim Petráš stated:

“Drones with autonomous visual navigation based on AI are, of course, being developed by other companies. Some claim to have them ready. However, no one has yet achieved to successfully use them in real deployment. We were the fastest.”

According to Petráš, the UAVs’ key advantage is their immunity to jamming, as they emit and receive no signals, allowing them to function in areas saturated with electromagnetic interference.

“Our drones on Ukrainian soil carry out attack missions,” he added.

The AI reportedly replaces human operators entirely, guiding the drone using mathematical analysis of barometric data, visual input from onboard cameras, and comparisons between offline satellite images and live video. The drones are launched from portable ramps assembled in minutes, after which they operate autonomously.

MTS development

Development began in early 2024, with the first deliveries starting in autumn. The system was fully tested and integrated into the Ukrainian military within three quarters of a year.

“Unlike American companies like Palantir with massive teams and revenue, we accomplished this in Czech conditions with 300 employees,” Petráš stated.

According to the report, Ukraine has already received more than a dozen of these AI-driven drones. LPP’s current output is around 50 drones monthly, with planned increases due to growing global demand for jamming-resistant systems.

MTS family

The MTS drones are entirely in-house built, including explosive payloads, with models capable of delivering up to 12 kg warheads.

Militarnyi notes that all three MTS drone variants—MTS05, MTS25, and MTS40—are designed as suicide drones that detonate upon impact. A safety mechanism ensures self-destruction if the drone fails to complete its mission.

Ukrainian drones in Czechia

While Czech AI drones are tested in Ukraine, the Czech military is evaluating Ukrainian-developed Shark reconnaissance UAVs, Militarnyi wrote.

Testing occurred in April 2025 with the Czech Army’s 53rd Electronic Warfare and Reconnaissance Regiment under simulated battlefield conditions, including electronic jamming. Official results have not yet been published.