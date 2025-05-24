Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Russia’s anti-drone cloaks are useless—and troops keep sticking their heads out

Drone footage shows Russian soldiers visible to thermal sensors as faulty gear and poor training leave heads and limbs exposed.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
24/05/2025
3 minute read
A comparison of the Ukrainian and Russian suits. Photo: The Telegraph
Russia’s anti-drone cloaks are useless—and troops keep sticking their heads out

Defective thermal camouflage is exposing Russian troops to Ukrainian drone strikes, making them more visible instead of hidden, according to battlefield footage and military experts.

The specialized coats and blankets are meant to conceal body heat from thermal and night vision sensors. But flawed technology and poor training are turning this gear into a liability. Rather than blending in, the equipment creates cold spots that stand out against warmer terrain—making soldiers easier to detect.

“This is no invisibility cloak,” Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, a former British Army colonel and chemical weapons expert, told The Telegraph. “In fact, because of the contrast, it makes them more acquirable than less.”

Recent footage from the Lyman direction shows Russian troops clearly visible to Ukrainian drones despite wearing the so-called thermal camouflage. After targeting the exposed soldiers, Ukraine’s 63rd Mechanised Brigade mocked them, saying, “The funny occupiers put on anti-drone raincoats and thought that now they are safe.”

Poor training leaves troops visible to drones

The issue extends beyond subpar equipment. Even with better-quality thermal blankets, Russian troops often left arms, legs, or heads exposed due to poor training—making them easy targets for thermal surveillance.

Nick Reynolds, a research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute, told the Telegraph about “instances of incompetence by Russian personnel who clearly do not understand how to use their equipment.”

Ukrainian soldier wearing the new heat-concealing cloak. Photo: Mykhailo Fedorov via X

Ukraine uses advanced suits as Russian gear sells cheap

In contrast, Ukrainian forces have reportedly used similar suits “to much better effect.” Ukraine’s camouflage gear weighs 2.5 kilograms and is made of multiple layers of polymers, microfibers, and metal-particle fabrics.

“Our goal is to disguise the military and equipment from the enemy as reliably as possible,” Deputy Defense Minister Vitalii Polovenko said last year.

These failures underscore a broader shift in modern warfare, where Ukrainian drones combine thermal imaging and real-time targeting for precise nighttime strikes. Meanwhile, Russian thermal suits—some reportedly selling online for just $47—raise serious questions about quality.

“It does highlight how difficult it is to hide on today’s battlefield,” de Bretton-Gordon added. “They need to cover their whole bodies.”

As Reynolds noted, the technological gap is only widening: “Thermal cameras on drones are both improving and becoming cheaper as manufacturing processes improve.”

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!