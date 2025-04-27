Ukrainian partisans sabotage railway used by Russian forces in Luhansk Oblast

On 27 April 2025, Ukrainian partisans from the Atesh movement reported destroying a railway signal relay box near Stanytsia Luhanska in the occupied part of Luhansk Oblast. According to Atesh, the railway was actively used by Russian forces to transport resources, military equipment, and personnel supporting their operations in Ukraine.

The operation is part of a broader strategy to disrupt logistics supporting Russian military operations in occupied Ukrainian territories. Russian forces heavily depend on rail transport for moving troops and heavy weapons, maintaining a specialized branch called the railway troops. Reports of attacks on relay boxes in Russia and occupied Ukraine surface regularly.

In a statement posted on their Telegram channel, Atesh said:

“Agents of our movement destroyed a transformer box on the railway near Stanytsia Luhanska in Luhansk Oblast. Occupiers used this road to transport resources for troop supply, military equipment, and personnel.”

Atesh claimed that the attack caused significant disruptions in the delivery of military equipment and spare parts to Russian occupation forces. The partisans emphasized that this sabotage was part of their broader efforts to undermine Russian logistics.

The Atesh movement also announced plans to increase the number of such sabotage operations soon. They called on residents of temporarily occupied territories to join the resistance movement, stating that collective action would hasten Ukraine’s liberation and bring justice for the suffering inflicted by Russia.

Without a working signal relay box, signals and switches fail, stopping all train movement for safety reasons. The extent of Russian use of the line and the duration of disruption remain unclear.