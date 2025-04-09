Want to know how foreign aid reaches Ukraine frontlines? Watch “No Sleep Til Kyiv” film

Are you in Washington, DC, and want to watch a movie about Ukraine? We have a suggestion!

As the official media partner, Euromaidan Press proudly announces the world premiere of the powerful documentary road movie No Sleep Til Kyiv on Tuesday, 9 April 2025, at 8 p.m. in Washington, DC.

The screening is a featured event of the Ukraine Action Summit hosted by the American Coalition for Ukraine.

No Sleep Til Kyiv follows the remarkable journey of Peter Duke, an American homebuilder from Orlando, Florida, who decides to leave his comfortable life behind and join an international convoy delivering military trucks from Estonia to Ukraine’s frontlines.

Together with the 69th Sniffing Brigade, a unit within the international community North Atlantic Fellas Organization (NAFO), Peter shares a common mission of supporting Ukrainians in their fight for freedom and democracy in the face of Russian aggression and imperialism.

The Brigade regularly collaborates with international donors, organizing fundraisers for vehicles, drones, generators, and other essential needs of Ukrainian defenders.

American Peter Duke, No Sleep Til Kyiv producer, concept creator, and one of its convoy drivers. Estonian Ragnar Sass, convoy driver with NAFO 69 Sniffing Brigade and a Ukrainian soldier

The volunteers navigate through Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland before reaching Ukraine’s battle-scarred landscape, overcome exhaustion from long journeys, sleep through air raid sirens, and witness both the heartbreaking destruction caused by Russia and the incredible unity and resilience of Ukrainians.

“The events unfolding in Ukraine are a pivot point for the world of nations. If Western democracies are to survive and flourish, then Ukraine must prevail against this aggression,” says Duke, who serves as the film’s producer, concept creator, and one of its convoy drivers.

Stories of ordinary Ukrainians who had to pause their jobs and routines to defend their homes from Russia or found their calling in voluntarily helping soldiers or citizens affected by war are interwoven throughout the film.

The NAFO 69 Sniffing Brigade volunteers delivered trucks and aid to Ukrainian soldiers.

The documentary captures the powerful moment when Duke realizes the parallels between Ukraine’s current struggle and America’s own founding in 1776 – a nation fighting for its freedom, identity, and right to self-determination.

“I have never met a finer group of people than the men and women who are defending Ukraine, and the volunteers who take time from their lives to assist them. ‘No Sleep Til Kyiv’ will take you to meet all of these heroes, and watch history being written,” Duke said.

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: 9 April 2025

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Location: Washington, DC (exact location provided after RSVP)

RSVP: [email protected]

The screening will take place during this nationwide gathering of US-based organizations, international professionals, and community leaders who are united in their support for Ukraine, offering a space for meaningful conversations, collaboration, and collective action.

Peter Duke will be at the screening to present it to the audience.

For viewers in Ukraine, the premiere will take place on 11 April 2025 at 7 p.m. at Zhovten Cinema in Kyiv.

No Sleep Til Kyiv will be screened in Los Angeles, Strasbourg in France, and other European cities, with details about the dates and locations to be announced later. We will also let you know when it’s available online!