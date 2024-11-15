France completes training of Ukraine’s newly-formed Anna of Kyiv Brigade

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry announced that the Anna Kyivska Brigade has successfully completed training in France. Defense Minister Rustem Umierov confirmed the brigade is the first Ukrainian unit to be fully trained and equipped by France as part of the European Union’s military training mission for Ukraine.

France has been among Ukraine’s strongest supporters in the EU, supplying weapons such as Caesar self-propelled guns, and Scalp cruise missiles, drones, military combat and transport vehicles. Additionally, France prepares to transfer its Mirage-200F fighter jets next years. The military aid of Ukraine’s allies includes training courses for the Ukrainian soldiers, both under the EU and national programs.

According to the Ministry’s report, Umierov stated:

“French partners have provided our soldiers not only with high-quality general and specialized training but also with modern equipment and weaponry: armored personnel carriers, self-propelled artillery, trucks, situational awareness systems, and other essential tools.”

He expressed gratitude to the French people and Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu for their leadership and support, emphasizing that this strengthens Ukraine’s military capabilities and moves them closer to shared victory.

President Emmanuel Macron previously disclosed in October that France was training 2,300 Ukrainian soldiers in the Grand Est region, using the French equipment they would deploy in combat. Highlights of the brigade’s arsenal included VAB armored personnel carriers, AMX-10RC combat vehicles, CAESAR self-propelled artillery systems, Mistral MANPADS, and Milan anti-tank missiles.

In today’s post, Umierov commended the soldiers’ professionalism and high morale, calling it a critical contribution to Ukraine’s defense. He also urged other nations to follow France’s example, stating,

“Together we are stronger.”

The Brigade is named after Anna of Kyiv, Medieval French queen and daughter of Kyiv Prince Yaroslav the Wise.

Last month, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that Ukraine had secured French support to equip another brigade with similar advanced weaponry. Zelenskyy underscored the urgency of bolstering frontline forces amid the ongoing third year of full-scale war with Russia.

