Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

France completes training of Ukraine’s newly-formed Anna of Kyiv Brigade

The Brigade completed training in France under EU military assistance, receiving cutting-edge weaponry including VAB APCs, CAESAR howitzers, and Milan anti-tank missiles.
byYuri Zoria
15/11/2024
2 minute read
france begins training ukrainian anna kyiv brigade pledges equipment support soldiers screenshots emmanuel macron's video ukraine-training-in-france
Training of Ukrainian soldiers in France. Screenshots from Emmanuel Macron’s video.
France completes training of Ukraine’s newly-formed Anna of Kyiv Brigade

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry announced that the Anna Kyivska Brigade has successfully completed training in France. Defense Minister Rustem Umierov confirmed the brigade is the first Ukrainian unit to be fully trained and equipped by France as part of the European Union’s military training mission for Ukraine.

France has been among Ukraine’s strongest supporters in the EU, supplying weapons such as Caesar self-propelled guns, and Scalp cruise missiles, drones, military combat and transport vehicles. Additionally, France prepares to transfer its Mirage-200F fighter jets next years. The military aid of Ukraine’s allies includes training courses for the Ukrainian soldiers, both under the EU and national programs.

According to the Ministry’s report, Umierov stated:

“French partners have provided our soldiers not only with high-quality general and specialized training but also with modern equipment and weaponry: armored personnel carriers, self-propelled artillery, trucks, situational awareness systems, and other essential tools.”

He expressed gratitude to the French people and Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu for their leadership and support, emphasizing that this strengthens Ukraine’s military capabilities and moves them closer to shared victory.

President Emmanuel Macron previously disclosed in October that France was training 2,300 Ukrainian soldiers in the Grand Est region, using the French equipment they would deploy in combat. Highlights of the brigade’s arsenal included VAB armored personnel carriers, AMX-10RC combat vehicles, CAESAR self-propelled artillery systems, Mistral MANPADS, and Milan anti-tank missiles.

In today’s post, Umierov commended the soldiers’ professionalism and high morale, calling it a critical contribution to Ukraine’s defense. He also urged other nations to follow France’s example, stating,

“Together we are stronger.”

The Brigade is named after Anna of Kyiv, Medieval French queen and daughter of Kyiv Prince Yaroslav the Wise.

Last month, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that Ukraine had secured French support to equip another brigade with similar advanced weaponry. Zelenskyy underscored the urgency of bolstering frontline forces amid the ongoing third year of full-scale war with Russia.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts