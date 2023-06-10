Trudeau announces C$500 million aid package, Ukraine F-16 pilot training during visit to Kyiv

Canadian MP Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on 10 June 2023. Photo: Suspilne

During his visit to Kyiv on 10 June, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a new C$500 million military aid package for Ukraine, Suspilne reports. In particular, Canada will provide the Ukrainian Defense Forces with 287 additional missiles and 10,000 shells.

He also said that Canada would join the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters. In addition, Trudeau promised to hand over a Russian An-124 transport plane detained in Canada last year to Ukraine.

