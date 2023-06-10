Trudeau announces C$500 million aid package, Ukraine F-16 pilot training during visit to Kyiv

Canadian MP Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on 10 June 2023. Photo: Suspilne
During his visit to Kyiv on 10 June, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a new C$500 million military aid package for Ukraine, Suspilne reports. In particular, Canada will provide the Ukrainian Defense Forces with 287 additional missiles and 10,000 shells.
He also said that Canada would join the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters. In addition, Trudeau promised to hand over a Russian An-124 transport plane detained in Canada last year to Ukraine.
Read also:
- Canada donates 43 AIM-9 short-range air-to-air missiles to Ukraine
- Canada sends demining equipment worth over USD 16 million to Ukraine
- Canada to send USD 39 million package of military aid to Ukraine
- Canada has deployed three Leopard gunnery simulators to help train Ukrainian tank crews
- Canada approves 21k rifles and machine guns with ammunition for Ukraine during Ukraine’s PM visit
Tags: aid for Ukraine, Canada, F-16