Britons have donated £400m to Ukraine through the Disasters Emergency Committee

Latest news Ukraine

Britons have donated £400m to Ukraine through the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC). DEC provided aid including food, generators, life-saving kits, and incubators for premature babies.

This huge amount, with donations from community groups, companies, foundations and above all millions of individual donors from the UK public, makes the DEC the biggest charity donor to the Ukraine humanitarian response in the world, according to UN OCHA’s Financial Tracking Service, the report says.

Almost 60% was spent in Ukraine, the rest in Romania (17%), Poland, (16%) Moldova (4%), Hungary (2%) and on regional initiatives (2%).

